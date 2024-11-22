‘STALKER 2’ Breaks One Million Copies Sold, With Even More Playing on Game Pass

STALKER 2 is one of my favorite games of the year, and for good reason. Other games can’t quite match its oppressive atmosphere. It offers much more variety than I’m used to in games such as this. It seems like the breath of fresh air has been felt around the world, as STALKER 2 continues to tear up the charts.

‘STALKER 2’ Breaks Multiple Records Within Days of Release

Within just a few days of its release, STALKER 2 has already broken the 1,000,000 mark for sales, with even more players jumping into this brutal and unforgiving world via Game Pass. For a game such as this, it’s impressive to see how quickly units are moving, especially since it’s a rather niche title. The original STALKER had a nice cult following. However, the game more than deserves the extra attention.

It seems that a big Twitch/streaming push also pushed players in the right direction of STALKER 2. Within days of its release, it was the most-viewed game on the platform. Players gravitate to STALKER 2‘s gameplay. Maybe others were likely looking to see how many bugs and glitches the game showcased.

Maybe folks are growing tired of games like Call of Duty. When players enter The Zone, they’re at the mercy of the world around them. There are no killstreaks, no hit markers, absolutely nothing to give us an advantage. It’s just the player against the world in this dark and depressing land. Seeing a game like this succeed is thrilling. The more folks that enter The Zone, the better. Grab a keyboard and mouse and get ready to explore a massive and terrifying wasteland.

Even with the bugs and glitches, it’s great to see that this is turning out to be a success story. Developing a game in the middle of a war sounds terrifying. Losing members of your team due to the conflict is even worse. But GSC Game World proved us all wrong and released one hell of a game, even with the world crumbling around them in the background.