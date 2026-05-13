Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Creator Teases How Long It Will Take To Beat The Game

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic still doesn’t have an official release window, but the game’s creator just dropped some new hints about the length of the campaign experience.

Casey Hudson Teases Fate of the Old Republic Development Time and Game’s Length

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Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is likely still a few years away from release and the only concrete thing gamers have to go on right now is a cinematic reveal trailer that released in 2025. It will likely still be a while before fans can get a closer look at any actual gameplay, but progress does seem to be taking place behind closed doors.

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Casey Hudson is leading the project, which seems to be a spiritual successor to the beloved Knights of the Old Republic games. After such a long wait for a return to this type of Star Wars game, many fans are curious how much content is going to be in the game’s main campaign when it launches.

Hudson recently sat down with Bloomberg and discussed his feelings on 200+ hour games and why they are not his favorite:

“Bigger isn’t necessarily better… If I’m excited about a game and then I find out that it’s 200 hours long — even if I have no ambition to actually finish it — I wonder, if I put 20 hours in, will I even be out of act one? A lot of players just want to play something and finish it.”

Although he doesn’t specifically say that Fate of the Old Republic will be 20 hours, it’s clear his particular design philosophy and preferences for single-player experience tend to lean toward shorter, tight gameplay experiences, rather than sprawling and lengthy stories. That type of 20-30 hour campaign also lines up with what we’ve seen from previous projects led by Hudson.

Hudson still has no specific news about when Fate of the Old Republic will drop, but it sounds like he stands by his previous claims that the game should be finished before 2030, based on his preference to never work on the same game for five or more years.

““Making games that take five or seven years — none of us want to do that.”

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic news and updates as work on the project continues to progress.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic does not currently have a confirmed release window.