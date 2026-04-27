Steam Controller Release Date Leaked by Early Review – and It’s Launching Soon

The Steam Controller release date has reportedly been leaked online, after another early review supposedly revealed the launch window of the Valve peripheral. Here is when the Steam Controller release date will go live.

Screenshot: Valve

Earlier this week, we reported that a review had accidentally been published early and revealed that the Steam Controller price would be $99. However, now a second review has reportedly broken embargo and given us a release date for the much-anticipated Steam Machine peripheral as well.

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According to from 4Gamer, the Steam Machine release date is Monday, May 4, 2026. Although it should be pointed out, the site listed the launch date for Japan specifically. So it’s unclear if that release window is only for Asia regions, or whether that also applies to North America.

Screenshot: Google, 4Gamer

Regardless, if the Steam Controller release date is in fact at the beginning of May, then that means it’s only a week away from launch. So I imagine Valve will likely make an official announcement either today or sometime this week. Pre-orders haven’t even gone live, so they would have to move quickly if release is around the corner.

New Steam Controller Images Leak Online

Screenshot: Valve

The 4Gamer Steam Controller review has since been taken down. However, eagle-eyed fans managed to snag an entire gallery of HD images from the preview. You can find a re-upload of the gallery .

These photos seemingly confirm what was revealed in the first leaked review. Specifically, that the Steam Controller does not have textured grips. Meaning the controller itself is smooth all around. One reviewer described it as “slippery” and cited it as one of their main complaints with the peripheral.

Screenshot: Reddit ___Steve, 4Gamer

Based on the 4Gamer leaked review, it appears the reviewers’ claims were pretty accurate. Although it will be up to each player whether the controllers texture bothers them or not. The leaked photos also confirm that the Steam Controller does not have removable joysticks or hair triggers like the premium Xbox Elite Controller and PS5 Dual Edge have.

While this is not confirmed, it appears the Steam Controller is going to be sold separately. This means the Steam Machine release date is not likely to happen at the same time and is possibly going to be pushed back.

Of course, Valve could surprise players and announce the Steam Machine is also launching in May. But the fact that we don’t have any early reviews for the console or any new marketing material seems to indicate Valve is going to release it at a later date.