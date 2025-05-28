Steam Users Unironically Like This Feet Posing Tool

Did you ever fire up Steam and think, “Man, I really wish I had a program that let me look at realistic models of feet?” Well, this program has you covered. And it’s surprisingly popular with its user base of feet-gawking Steam customers.

HAELE 3D – Feet Poses Pro is a software that lets users study and observe 3D feet from various angles. Featuring a wide assortment of lighting systems and skin colors, Feet Poses Pro lets customers edit “every detail down to wrinkles of the soles, nail polish, veins, fingerprints, and even calluses” on their preferred feet.

“Whether your art style is realistic, stylized, cartoon, anime, or anything in between this is easy to use app [sic] complements tutorials and aids practicing your foot drawing or sculpting skills from sketch to finish,” HAELE 3D writes on the program’s Steam page.

Steam users love realistic feet

Now, to be clear, Feet Poses Pro has been out for a hot minute. PC Gamer covered a demo for the program in 2023, and HAELE 3D launched the product in 2024. However! Feet Poses Pro has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam across over 60 reviews. So now that all the memes about “letting the dogs out” have settled, it’s actually quite fascinating to see that Feet Poses Pro holds up well in the eyes of its audience.

The consensus among Steam customers is that Feet Poses Pro isn’t a gooner software hiding as a reference program. It actually is a decent foot-reference tool for modelers and artists. One user with 3.4 hours said the software is “extremely helpful” for learning how to illustrate feet, despite the fact “people meme on this program.” Another customer with 2.4 hours in the software said the tool is useful for depicting feet across various angles and perspectives. A third reviewer spent 67.7 hours in the program, commenting three hours in that it is “a lot more realistic than I thought, and it was very satisfying and interesting to implement the way I wanted to look.”

“Also, virtually everything about the condition of the feet (arch, smooth, wrinkle, moist, dirty, color, etc.) could be set as desired, so I think I liked the benefits the most,” that user wrote. “I haven’t actually found anything lacking yet, but if I still find it hard, I think it would be a perfect footplaying game if there were more elements to wear or decorate feet, such as stirrup socks (or stirrup footwear)!”

Yes, there are feet memes

Of course, not every Steam review for Feet Poses Pro praises the program. One 2024 review from a user with 2.4 hours called the tool “totally impossible to be a reference for drawing.” Another user with 1.1 hours in 2024 left a negative review, but later changed it to positive after seeing improvements to the program. That user has since spent 38.8 hours with Feet Poses Pro. And yes, there are tons of joke reviews throughout the software’s store page. You know, like the one reviewer saying the game “needs more story” and that HAELE 3D should “take notes on how Miyazaki designs the gameplay,” referencing Hidetaka Miyazaki of FromSoftware. Personally, I’m fond of the user who called Feet Poses Pro “a useful tool for artists and a wet dream for foot fetishists.”

“Guess which one I fall under,” that reviewer quipped.

You can buy HAELE 3D – Feet Poses Pro for 30% off until June 7, retailing for $20.99 at a discount. The game has a Steam mature content description warning, as “There are naked feet in the game.” Which, duh, of course there are.