Stellar Blade Targets 60 FPS on Switch 2 – All Features Revealed

Shift Up has revealed many of the features included in Stellar Blade: Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch 2. Here is everything included in the Switch 2 port, including its DLC, outfits, performance target, and exclusive controls.

Stellar Blade Switch 2 Features confirmed

Screenshot: Shift Up

When Stellar Blade launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, it will be packed with content. That is because the port is technically Stellar Blade: Complete Edition, which features all of the game’s previously released DLC and updates.

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However, Shift Up recently revealed even more details about the Nintendo Switch 2 port during a new interview with CTO DongKi Lee. For your convenience, here is a complete list of its confirmed features and content:

All Stellar Blade Switch 2 Features

126 outfits

NieR: Automata collaboration DLC

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE collaboration DLC

All previously released updates

Seasonal content

Boss Challenge mode

Targets 60 FPS in both docked and handheld modes

DLSS upscaling with FSR 3.1 frame interpolation from 30 FPS to 60 FPS

Touchscreen controls for puzzles

Gyro aiming during third-person shooting sections

Gyro controls for fishing

Switch 2 mouse aiming controls

Will Stellar Blade Run at 60 FPS on Nintendo Switch 2?

Screenshot: Shift Up

At the time of writing, Shift Up is targeting 60 FPS for Stellar Blade on Nintendo Switch 2. Even better, the developer is aiming for that frame rate in both docked and handheld modes. There will obviously be some visual compromises, but achieving 60 FPS while playing portably would be absolutely incredible.

According to Shift Up, the Switch 2 port uses Nvidia DLSS upscaling alongside AMD FSR 3.1 frame interpolation: “We targeted 60 frames per second in both handheld mode and docked mode. We use DLSS for upscaling, and then take the result we got and use frame interpolation from FSR 3.1 to be able to target 60 frames per second.”

More specifically, Stellar Blade runs internally at 30 FPS before using FSR 3.1 frame interpolation to target 60 FPS. While it is always possible for plans to change before launch, it appears that Shift Up has managed to get the action game targeting 60 FPS in both docked and handheld modes.