Stellar Blade Targets 60 FPS on Switch 2 – All Features Revealed

Shift Up has revealed many of the features included in Stellar Blade: Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch 2. Here is everything included in the Switch 2 port, including its DLC, outfits, performance target, and exclusive controls.
Stellar Blade Switch 2 Features confirmed
When Stellar Blade launches on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, it will be packed with content. That is because the port is technically Stellar Blade: Complete Edition, which features all of the game’s previously released DLC and updates.
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However, Shift Up recently revealed even more details about the Nintendo Switch 2 port during a new interview with CTO DongKi Lee. For your convenience, here is a complete list of its confirmed features and content:
All Stellar Blade Switch 2 Features
- 126 outfits
- NieR: Automata collaboration DLC
- Goddess of Victory: NIKKE collaboration DLC
- All previously released updates
- Seasonal content
- Boss Challenge mode
- Targets 60 FPS in both docked and handheld modes
- DLSS upscaling with FSR 3.1 frame interpolation from 30 FPS to 60 FPS
- Touchscreen controls for puzzles
- Gyro aiming during third-person shooting sections
- Gyro controls for fishing
- Switch 2 mouse aiming controls
Will Stellar Blade Run at 60 FPS on Nintendo Switch 2?
At the time of writing, Shift Up is targeting 60 FPS for Stellar Blade on Nintendo Switch 2. Even better, the developer is aiming for that frame rate in both docked and handheld modes. There will obviously be some visual compromises, but achieving 60 FPS while playing portably would be absolutely incredible.
According to Shift Up, the Switch 2 port uses Nvidia DLSS upscaling alongside AMD FSR 3.1 frame interpolation: “We targeted 60 frames per second in both handheld mode and docked mode. We use DLSS for upscaling, and then take the result we got and use frame interpolation from FSR 3.1 to be able to target 60 frames per second.”
More specifically, Stellar Blade runs internally at 30 FPS before using FSR 3.1 frame interpolation to target 60 FPS. While it is always possible for plans to change before launch, it appears that Shift Up has managed to get the action game targeting 60 FPS in both docked and handheld modes.