Shift Up Responds to Stellar Blade Switch 2 Demo Performance Backlash

Shift Up has responded to complaints about the Stellar Blade Switch 2 demo’s performance. According to the studio, players will be able to turn off frame generation at launch, giving them another option for how the game looks and feels.

Shift Up Responds to Stellar Blade Switch 2 Demo concerns

Screenshot: Shift Up, Nintendo

The Stellar Blade Switch 2 demo is out now, and some players are unhappy with its performance in handheld mode. Specifically, some have criticized the game’s 60 FPS frame generation option, saying the input lag makes it harder to react during most combat encounters.

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Shift Up has responded to the feedback and confirmed that frame generation will now be optional when the game launches. “Thank you to everyone who has played the Stellar Blade Complete Edition demo on Nintendo Switch 2 so far. We’ve been watching your feedback closely and decided to add a Frame Generation toggle at release.”

Thank you to everyone who has played the Stellar Blade Complete Edition demo on Nintendo Switch 2 so far ❤️



We've been watching your feedback closely and decided to add a Frame Generation toggle at release. We hope this lets you play the way that looks and feels best to you! pic.twitter.com/gportgi7bl — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) September 23, 2026

In the current demo, frame generation is on by default and can’t be turned off. However, some players say the input lag makes it difficult to react to enemies in real time. “Good because while I like the 60fps, the input lag is so awful that parrying and perfect dodge feels really bad,” one user on X wrote.

Why Players Are Complaining About Stellar Blade Switch 2 Performance

Screenshot: Shift Up

Stellar Blade uses frame generation to reach its 60 FPS target on Switch 2. While this makes the game appear smoother, some players say the added latency affects parrying and dodging. Shift Up has not yet detailed how the game will perform with frame generation turned off, so I wouldn’t call it a locked 30 FPS mode just yet.

Players have also raised concerns about EVE’s hair in the Switch 2 version. “I have a problem with the hair, I think you guys can tweak a bit more the game before release without removing some objects in the map,” one fan wrote. Another replied, “Thank you for listening! Also if you could do something for EVE’s hair, it’s kind of distracting.”

At the time of writing, Shift Up has not commented on EVE’s hair. However, the studio has responded to the frame generation complaints, so it’s possible we could see further changes before launch.

Screenshot: Shift Up, Nintendo

Personally, I think the Stellar Blade Switch 2 demo runs incredibly well. Given the game’s demanding visuals, I believe Shift Up has found a really good balance for portable play. That said, everyone has a different tolerance for input lag. The best way to see whether it bothers you is to download the free demo from the Nintendo eShop and try it yourself.