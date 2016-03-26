The Steve Aoki Documentary Will Premiere at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

In just a couple of weeks, one of the most hyped music documentaries this year will make its premiere: I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, a documentary of Steve Aoki.

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead comes from the film team behind Jiro Dreams of Sushi, the award-winning documentary of sushi master Jiro Ono. The decision to turn their cameras to Aoki isn’t a complete non sequitur: he is the famous son of an equally famous restaurant entrepreneur. While highlighting the lead up to a planned headlining performance at Madison Square Garden in 2015, director Justin Krook (who spent over a year filming Aoki), focuses on the EDM star’s complicated relationship to his father, former wrestler and Benihana founder Rocky Aoki. I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead will also feature several interviews, photos, and clips from the DJ’s own personal footage to push Aoki’s story beyond a typical tour documentary.

“This isn’t an EDM documentary,” said Aoki In an interview with the Tribeca Film Festival website. “There’s so much that these guys were able to talk about to make it more of a human story…the film relates to people who have no idea about the world I’m in.”

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead will make it’s premiere at New York City’s Beacon Theatre for the Tribeca Film Festival. A live performance by Aoki will follow. Tickets are limited but are still currently available here.