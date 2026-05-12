5 Kids’ TV Moments From the ’90s That Absolutely Wouldn’t Air Now

The 90s marked a pivotal transition for kids’ cartoons and television. Thanks to shows like Ren & Stimpy, children’s programs could cast a wider net, with more “adult” jokes that kids wouldn’t understand but their older siblings and parents absolutely would. How these passed the censors and made it to television is beyond me.

We’ve compiled a list of five of the most adult jokes that wouldn’t stand a chance of airing in the current climate.

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5. Grandpa Lou’s X-rated Movie (Rugrats)

Grandpa Lou ventured to the local movie store (for Gen Alpha: we actually had to go and rent movies from a physical store). He comes back with films for the kids as well as the Lonely Space Vixens, clearly an adult movie. He says it’s “for after you go to bed.”

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4. Helga’s confession (Hey Arnold!)

Helga is busy writing the creepiest poem about Arnold. She’s doing so in front of her shrine to him. She writes of her obsession and how she worships him. She ends her poem with: “Arnold, you make my girlhood tremble,” which the Parrot, well, parrots. It turns into a sticky situation for Helga as she tries to stop the bird from revealing her secret to Arnold.

3. How babies are made (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

The monsters get a lesson in sex ed, and the topic is how babies are made. Gromble says they touch their fingertips and form a blob in order to reproduce. Ickis tries it on himself after the lesson, putting his elbow to his knee and fingers to his face. It disgusts a monster passing by who berates Ickis for his indecent exposure.

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2. SpongeBob’s soap (SpongeBob SquarePants)

SpongeBob SquarePants is another show that really pushed the boundaries with its jokes. One of the most infamous examples was the panty raid episode where SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, and Patrick go around raiding women’s underwear drawers. Another moment is when SpongeBob and Gary are playing pirates. He reaches into the “treasure chest” (the bathtub) and picks up two bars of soap, which he calls the doubloons. SpongeBob winks and tells him not to drop them.

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1. The New Neighbor (Powerpuff Girls)

Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom try to bond with their new neighbor, Robin. She visits the girls, and Bubbles reveals they were made accidentally in their dad, Professor Utonium’s, lab. Robin says it’s not a big deal because she was in an accident too. This confession leaves the professor absolutely speechless.