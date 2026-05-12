Daily Horoscope: May 12, 2026

Today, the sky is making it harder than usual to look the other way, and most people are going to feel exactly why. The Moon is busy—sextiling the Sun, squaring Venus, and moving into Aries by tonight—keeping emotions close to the surface and the day moving fast. Mars and Eris, conjunct in Aries, are turning up the heat on anything you’ve been sitting on, stargazer, while Jupiter trining the Moon offers a rare moment of genuine warmth in the middle of all that urgency. This is a day that wants something from you. The ones who show up for it are going to walk away feeling it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars has been in your sign so long it practically pays rent. You know what it wants from you. Eris joining the conjunction just amplifies your instinct to blow past anything that’s been holding you back. That rebellious streak you’ve been sitting on, Aries? It’s not a flaw in your personality. It’s a feature. Act accordingly.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something has felt a little unresolved lately, and you’ve been too busy curating your environment to actually deal with it. That works until it doesn’t. The Moon squaring Venus today is making it harder to keep the feeling at arm’s length, Taurus. You already know what it is. You’ve known for a while. So what are you waiting for?

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve been talking through every angle of a situation that honestly just needs a decision. Mercury in Taurus is slowing your usually lightning-fast processing down to a crawl, and it’s driving you a little crazy. But here’s the thing, Gemini—not every problem needs to be dissected out loud. Sometimes the answer comes when you finally stop talking.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling planet is having a full day—sextiling the Sun, squaring Venus, then moving into Aries by tonight. A lot is in motion, and you’re feeling every bit of it. But the Moon’s sextile to Uranus is the one to watch, Cancer. Something unexpected is about to cut right through the noise and reorient everything. Let it land.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun in Taurus is asking you to slow down and take an honest stock of what you’ve built. The sextile to the Moon today makes that easier than usual, softening the ego just enough to let real reflection in. You’ve been so locked into what’s next, Leo, that you keep walking past something you already got right. Notice it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury in Taurus has your usually razor-sharp mind moving at a pace that’s frankly annoying you. You have a list, a plan, and a backup plan—and somehow none of them feel executable right now. Here’s what the cosmos wants you to consider, Virgo: maybe the slowdown is the work. Not everything needs to be fixed by the end of the day.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been weighing a decision so long that the scales have practically grown roots. The Moon, squaring your ruling planet today, is making the discomfort of staying undecided a little harder to ignore. The thing is, Libra, you already have a preference. You’ve had it for a while. All the deliberating since then has just been you buying time. Pick a side.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something you thought you’d already dealt with has been making its way back to the surface lately. You hate that. You’re the one who’s supposed to see through everyone else, Scorpio, not get caught off guard by your own unfinished business. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius has a way of surfacing exactly what you’d rather keep buried. Might as well look at it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been running on principle lately, and it’s starting to wear on you. Today, the Moon forms a trine to Jupiter in Cancer, and the energy is genuinely, unexpectedly warm. Let it in, Sagittarius. You spend so much time chasing the next big thing that you sometimes blow right past the moments that were actually worth stopping for. This is one of them.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been holding everything together for what feels like forever, and you’ve forgotten that it wasn’t supposed to be a permanent job. Saturn in Aries is pushing you to act with urgency on things you’d normally methodically plan to death. That friction is real, Capricorn, but so is the progress hiding inside it. You don’t always need a five-step plan. Sometimes, done is better than perfect.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been in your head about something that actually has a pretty straightforward solution—you just don’t love how straightforward it is. The Moon, sextiling your ruling planet today, is loosening something up, Aquarius. An unexpected conversation or passing thought is going to land differently than you expect. Write it down. That’s the one you’ve been waiting for.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s a difference between intuition and a story you’ve been telling yourself so long it started to feel true. Your inner world is vivid and convincing, and today that line gets a little blurry, Pisces. Not every sign from the universe is actually a sign. Some things are just Tuesday. Ground yourself before you spiral into something that isn’t there.

Pisces monthly horoscope