Stinging Nettle Pesto Recipe

Makes about 1 cup
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
4 ounces|120 grams stinging nettles
1 ounce|22 grams fresh basil
2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons grated pecorino romano
2 tablespoons toasted and chopped walnuts
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
¾ cup|190 ml olive oil
Directions
- Prepare a large bowl of ice water. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the nettles and the basil and cook until just wilted, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Drain, then transfer the greens to the bowl of ice water. Drain, then squeeze the water from the nettles and basil.
- Transfer the greens to a food processor along with the cheeses and nuts. With the motor running, slowly add in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until ready to use.
