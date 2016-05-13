Stream Post Malone’s New Mixtape ‘August 26’

What a 24-hour period for mixtapes, right? We were blessed with the release of Chance The Rapper’s new Coloring Book, and even Post Malone’s long awaited tape, August 26. The ten track collection has Malone working with an eclectic group of your favorite artists and personalities, including the Twitter king Jaden Smith, the young boat Lil’ Yachty, and everyone’s favorite lord regent of features, 2 Chainz. It’s a sweet collection of songs to get you into summer, with Malone’s silky singing over some tropical and fun beats.