Style Rider: T.O.L.D. Needs His ‘Hollywood’ Dog and Juggling Balls

Photo by Hassan Rahim

L.A. by UK producer T.O.L.D. makes music that’s anything but typical, so it’s no surprise that what he needs on the road falls in line. The musician just released his debut record It’s Not About The Witches, which is a title that sums up his mystical sound. T.O.L.D. mixes old-school hip-hop and soul with modern electro beats, creating music that still maintains a pop ethos.

Videos by VICE

Right after the release of his debut record, we caught up with the up-and-comer about his need for the “Hippie Bible,” his dog and his want for a weed vape.

SONY WALKMAN AND ALAN WATTS’ TAPES



It’s easy to get lost in your own head on tour, the changing cities, faces and moods. I use Alan Watts as an emotional equalizer, it gives me a bird’s eye view on existence. Also, the walkman means you’ll never lose your place. I recommend the ‘Out of Your Mind’ tapes, easily found on eBay.

JUGGLING BALLS



I always carry around a set of juggling balls, not only is it fun but it is also very impressive to animals and younger children. For a T.O.L.D. twist, write ‘LIFE’ on one, ‘DEATH’ on a second and ‘REBIRTH’ on the third. With practice, you will become enlightened.

PAX VAPE



This is more of a wanted post. It turns magical flowers into ether, allowing you to breathe in the magical crystals locked inside. In more simple words, it’s a weed vape. I want one.

BE HERE NOW BY RAM DAS



I’ve always known this book as the “Hippie Bible,” it was always floating around my house when I was a kid, and I’d usually turn my nose up at it. But as I get older it speaks to me in a way no other book does. It brings joy, relaxation and is pretty funny: that’s why I’m taking it on tour.

ARLO, THE HOLLYWOOD DOG



This is my best friend & mentor. I met him around 2 years ago & ever since then he’s been teaching me how to live like an animal should. He takes me for hikes, makes me get up every morning & is always pouring out love. He makes everybody he meets smile & I want him to come on tour with me please.