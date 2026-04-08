Want the New Spring Issue of VICE? You Need to Subscribe Now

Here’s fair warning: if you are thinking of subscribing to VICE magazine, you’ll need to do so by this Friday, April 10 to make sure that the first issue the mailman brings you is THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE, our mammoth, nigh-on 200-page bumper edition for spring (it’s gonna break your mailman’s back).

A year on from relaunching in print, we feel this issue does the best job yet at telling you who we are in today’s deranged, and awful, and relentlessly exhilarating world.

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Whether we’re investigating the way that official channels of government communication have been taken over by “based” meme culture, interviewing the “real-life replicant hunters” who stop AI bots poisoning reservoirs and ripping off your dad when he’s feeling frisky, or setting up a Lime bike joust between a gooner and a chad, it’s a fireworks display of ideas that frankly, no else has.

It’s funny, it’s provocative, it’s ahead of the curve, and it’s very, very modest. Click below to get it as the first of the four issues included in a VICE magazine subscription.

PHOTOGRAPH BY ANDREW MIKSYS, TAKEN FROM “BAXT” / THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE

YOU CAN BUY THE INDIVIDUAL ISSUE, TOO…

Subscribing to VICE gets you the next four issues of VICE delivered straight to your door, as well as exclusive access to every single paywalled story published at VICE.com. (It also nukes all the annoying ads on this website.)

If you like, you can also just pre order the individual issue. It features Adam Curtis and Dean Kissick going head to head across 5,000 words, Clive Martin spending a weird weekend with the brawlers, bigots, and citizen journalists of Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens—the physical frontline of global culture-war street violence—and a report on South African car raves where people take township ecstasy in taxis and summon ghosts with bass.

Johnny Ryan is back. We sent an AI version of Nick Land to interview AI Homer Simpson at one of his “concerts.” Jamie Lee Taete sent us ten postcards from the U.S. as it embarks upon its “century of humiliation.” Arvida Byström and Emma Stern designed the optimized female, Andrew Miksys photographed Lithuania’s young Roma, Bertie Brandes wrote about the “cult of perfect pretty,” and Ivar Wigan has an incredible 20-page photo story with Benjamin Ackermann, a transracial performance artist from San Diego.

Who else can promise you all this and much, much more? No one, that’s who.