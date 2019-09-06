Our ‘Succession’ Drinking Game Will Have You Yelling ‘BOAR ON THE FLOOR’

It’s Sunday evening. You look down at the plebes from your penthouse apartment, wine glass in hand. As you gaze upon the tiny people scurrying down the streets below, you smile, for you know you will soon overthrow your father and become the head of one of the biggest media companies in the wo—

Okay, just kidding. On Sunday evenings you are probably dreading the impending week ahead, sinking into your couch with Thai leftovers on your lap. But you do not despair (that much), because another episode of HBO’s Succession awaits you—and, blessedly, you do not need to be a billionaire to pour yourself a huge glass of Pinot.

To accompany this treat, we at Vaulter Vice have created a drinking game to pair with your weekly watch of the best show on TV:

Take a sip every time Logan or Roman says “Fuck off.”

Take a sip every time Kendall says “Dude.”

Take a sip every time Greg apologizes.

Take a sip every time Roman refers to a non-billionaire using a term like “normo.”

Take two sips every time there is a Fox News parallel.

Take two sips every time Kendall resists a touch.

Take two sips every time Logan’s biography is mentioned.

Smirk and take a sip every time Roman smirks (and/or mentions his penis).

Drink every time there’s a montage of the Roys pulling up to a stately mansion as servers set the tables. Keep drinking until the shot ends.

Finish half your drink every time more than two Roy siblings are in the same room.

Finish half your drink every time a Roy child tries to undermine their father.

Finish your drink every time Shiv sleeps with someone who is not Tom.

Finish your drink every time Tom fails upward.

Finish your drink when Connor muses about running for president. ‘Hunting’ episode: every time Logan says “boar on the floor,” you and your group must yell “boar on the floor” and take a sip.

Enjoy responsibly, and by that we mean: do not play this game and then release that super embarrassing video announcing your presidential candidacy.

Follow Anna Iovine on Twitter.