Suicide Bomber Outside German Music Festival Kills One

One person was killed and at least 10 were injured in a suicide bomb outside of a music festival in Ansbach, Germany. The bomber died in the explosion.

According to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, the bomber was a 27-year-old Syrian national who was previously denied entry to the festival because he did not have a ticket. CNN reports the man stood outside of the festival after being denied entry before setting off the explosion. The attack has not been officially classified as terrorism although current reports indicate that might be the case.

This latest attack comes after a series of terror attacks throughout the country. On Friday, a man went on a shooting spree in Munich, killing 10 people including himself.