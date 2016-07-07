Summer Grill Out Recipe

Servings: 4

Ingredients

for the green almond pickle:

475 grams apple cider vinegar

150 grams rice wine vinegar

80 grams demerrara sugar

40 grams honey

20 grams coriander seeds

15 grams juniper berries

10 grams fennel seeds

10 grams fresh bay leaves

10 grams lemon peel

8 grams whole black peppercorns

500 grams green almonds



for the green almond vinaigrette:

330 grams sweet potato vinegar

325 grams apple cider vinegar

285 grams celery juice

255 grams rice wine vinegar

15 grams fresh lemon juice

1 cup pickled green almonds, chopped

1/2 cup olive oil



for the peas:

2 tablespoons olive oil

50 grams shallots (about 2), diced

5 grams garlic, minced

500 ml vegetable stock

250 grams Ansom Mills red peas

8-10 micro carrots, halved, or 1 large carrot, diced

bronze fennel, to garnish



for the grilled cucumbers:

4 Persian cucumbers

St. John’s wart, to garnish

edible flowers, to garnish



for serving:

seared duck breast

pickled ramps

grilled scallions

fresh radishes

Directions

1. Pickle the almonds: In a large saucepan, heat the vinegars, the sugar, honey, coriander seeds, juniper berries, fennel seeds, bay leaves, lemon peel, peppercorns, and 900 grams water over high and boil. Reduce the heat to low and steep for 10 minutes, then strain. Cool liquid to 60°C before pouring over top of washed green almonds. Store in a sealed container for at least 1 week before using.

2. Make the vinaigrette: In a medium saucepan, heat the vinegars, celery juice, lemon juice, and 285 grams water over medium heat. Stir in the pickled green almonds and olive oil, and keep warm.

3. Make the peas: In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the shallots and garlic and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add in the stock, peas, and 750 ml water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, until the peas are tender, about 1 hour. Stir in the carrots and garnish with the bronze fennel.

4. Grill the cucumbers: Light a grill. Add the cucumbers and grill, turning as needed, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer the cucumbers to a serving platter and garnish with the St. John’s Wart. Spoon some of the vinaigrette over the top and garnish with the edible flowers.

5. To cook the duck breast, place duck skin side down in a 12-inch skillet and heat over medium-high. Cook, without flipping, until the fat is rendered and the skin is crisp, 5–6 minutes. Flip duck and cook until browned and to desired doneness, about 3 minutes for medium rare or until an instant-read thermometer Inserted into the thickest part of the duck reads 130°F. Transfer duck to a cutting board. Let the duck rest 10 minutes before thinly slicing on an angle. Serve with the grilled cucumbers, pickled ramps and grilled scallions, and fresh radishes.

From Dirty Work: A Summer Duck Feast with Daniel Burns of Luksus