August’s Full Moon Is a Rare Super Blue Moon

August’s full moon is truly one of a kind. Occurring on August 19 and reaching its peak at 2:26 PM EDT, it is notable as both a supermoon and a blue moon. It’s also known as the sturgeon moon, named after the time when Algonquin tribes fished for sturgeons.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is especially close to the Earth in its orbit—within 90% of its nearest approach. This makes it appear even larger and brighter than a normal full moon.

Videos by VICE

This particular supermoon is also a blue moon, which—despite its name—is not blue in color. Rather, its title points to its apparent rarity.

“As the third full moon in a season with four full moons, this will be a blue moon (by the older, more traditional definition),” said NASA’s Gordon Johnston. This traditional type of blue moon is considered a “seasonal” blue moon, while another commonly used term is the “monthly” blue moon (used to describe the second full moon in a singular calendar month).

From an astrological standpoint, super blue moons are often known to wreak havoc on our emotional lives. However, don’t let the fearmongers get to you—your life probably won’t go up in flames under the moonlight next week.

“While some people notice more intense lunar energy during a full supermoon, they don’t carry much inherent significance in any occult sense,” said Melissa Madara, a witch and owner of apothecary boutique and witchy Patreon Moon Occult.

“Supermoons are not even a statistical rarity,” Madara added. “Of the 12 to 13 full moons we have during the year, roughly a quarter of them will be supermoons. It’s really not a rare or scary phenomenon at all.”

Full moons represent a time of reflection and release. Since this super blue moon will occur in the philanthropic sign of Aquarius, it is shedding light—pun intended—on both collective suffering and consciousness. In other words, it reminds us to consider one another and find common ground, working through any misunderstandings that might surface.

This might mean you’ll have the opportunity to connect more deeply with the people closest to you, be it siblings or friends. Just don’t let your emotions carry you too far astray. And remember: expect the unexpected, as this astrological event triggers occurrences that only happen “once in a blue moon.”