Supreme Pizza Nachos Recipe

Throw on whatever ingredients you like and make it your own.

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the marinara sauce:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

1 (14.5-ounce|411-gram) can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

chili flakes, optional (but I mean, come on, why wouldn’t you?), plus more for serving

for the nachos:

2-3 bags pita chips

8-10 slices bacon, thinly sliced

4 Italian sausages, casings removed (about 1 pound|464 grams)

5 ounces|142 grams little mini pepperoni

10 ounces|283 grams button mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced

1 red onion, diced

1 ½ pounds|680 grams shredded mozzarella cheese

fresh basil, thinly sliced, for serving

parmesan cheese, for serving

ranch dressing, for serving

Directions

Make the marinara sauce: Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and onion and cook until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add in the tomatoes, butter, sugar, salt, and pepper and cook until thick, about 7 minutes. Keep warm. Make the nachos: Heat a large skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook until crispy, about 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Drain the bacon fat, reserving it for frying everything else. Heat 3 tablespoons|45 ml bacon fat in the skillet and add the sausage. Cook the sausage, using a wooden spoon to break it up, until browned all over, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the sausage and transfer it to the plate with the bacon. Add the pepperoni to the skillet and cook it until they turn into cute little ‘roni cups, about a minute or 2. Transfer them to the plate with the sausage and bacon. Add about ¼ cup|60 ml bacon fat to the pan and cook the mushrooms until soft and golden, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a bowl. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Layer one bag of pita chips on the baking sheet and top with some of the bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and cheese. Drop some dollops of marinara on there. Scatter with the other bag of chips and top with the remaining ingredients (except for the basil). Bake the nachos until the cheese is golden and bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with basil. Serve with more chili flakes, parmesan cheese, and ranch dressing on the side (or drizzle with the ranch if you’re really smart slash fat).

