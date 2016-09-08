Alert! Alert! We’re Streaming the Noisey Party with Section Boyz Right Now

Hey you, listen…

WE ARE DOING A SURPRISE NOISEY PARTY TONIGHT WITH SECTION BOYZ IN AN INTIMATE LONDON VENUE AND YOU NEED TO GET YOUR TICKETS NOW BEFORE THEY DISINTEGRATE AND YOUR ONLY EXPERIENCE OF THIS EVENT IS JEALOUSLY STARING AT YOUR INSTAGRAM FEED WHILE YOU WAIT FOR YOUR MICROWAVE LASAGNE TO DING. THAT IS NO WAY TO SPEND A THURSDAY NIGHT MY FRIEND.

So yeah, we are doing a surprise show tonight and tickets are onsale right now, right here. Section Boyz have promised to bring “the mandem”. No promises, but last time they said that, Drake and Skepta turned up. The show will take place at Kamio near Old Street, and there will also be a very special announcement from the South London crew. Flyer below. Don’t miss this fam, don’t be a fool.

You can stream the show below right now.