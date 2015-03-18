It’s Tetris, But with Goats

Tetris gets the goat-themed makeover you never knew it needed in a new video from Marca Blanca, a YouTube channel that specializes in what they call “low cost humor”—in this case, that means replacing everything in Tetris with goats. Apparently, all it takes is choosing the bonus “Goat-Type” stage to turn the Tetris blocks and iconic theme music into differently-shaped goats and a remix of their internet-famous yelling.

TETRIS GOATS is just the latest in a series that also includes Jurassic Goat and Star Goats, all of which you can find on Marca Blanca’s YouTube channel.

