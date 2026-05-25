The 4 Phrases That Can Quietly Destroy a Relationship Over Time, According to an Expert

Most relationships don’t collapse all at once. They die by a thousand small cuts—the phrases that get normalized over months and years until trust has quietly bled out. The words that do the most damage aren’t the big, ugly ones. They’re the ones that sound almost harmless. The ones thrown out without giving a second thought.

Relationship science has spent decades identifying the verbal patterns most likely to end a partnership. According to Psychology Today, some predict dissolution with measurable accuracy. Here are four of them.

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1. “You Always” or “You Never”

Everyone has said one of these. They feel accurate in the moment, which is exactly what makes them so destructive.

Psychologist John Gottman flagged both as hallmarks of criticism in his 1992 longitudinal study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, one of four communication patterns he found predictive of relationship breakdown. The issue is that “you always” and “you never” are character verdicts, not complaints about specific behavior. They leave a partner with nothing concrete to defend against. Over time, someone who hears these all the time stops bringing their real self to the relationship—experience has taught them it’ll be used as evidence.

2. “I’m Fine” (When You’re Not)

Saying “I’m fine” when you aren’t is not keeping the peace. It’s deferring it and running up a private tab of grievances that the other person has no idea exists.

A 2014 meta-analysis in Communication Monographs, which reviewed 74 studies involving more than 14,000 participants, found a meaningful link between demand-withdraw communication and lower relationship satisfaction, less intimacy, and greater emotional distance. The “I’m fine” response is a textbook example of the withdrawal side of that pattern. Eventually, a partner learns that honest feelings don’t land well here. They stop asking. The silence becomes mutual.

3. “You’re So Sensitive”

Usually said to de-escalate. What it actually delivers is contempt, which Gottman’s research identified as the single strongest predictor of relationship dissolution—stronger than anger, criticism, or defensiveness.

Labeling someone as too sensitive is a way of making their emotional response the problem rather than whatever caused it. The speaker comes out looking reasonable. The conversation shuts down. And the other person doesn’t become less sensitive over time—they become less willing to say anything real, because the last time they did, it was treated as a flaw.

4. “Whatever”

Few words shut a conversation down more than this one. In relationship psychology, this is stonewalling—one partner withdrawing entirely during conflict, usually because they’re emotionally flooded. To the person on the receiving end, though, it doesn’t read as overwhelming. It reads as not caring enough to engage.

Problems go unresolved. Distance compounds. Trust erodes—not all at once, but gradually, one “whatever” at a time.