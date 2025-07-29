The 5 Most Stressed Out Cities in America in 2025

Working 50-plus hours a week while rent eats half your paycheck is a bad joke in some cities—and a daily reality in others. A new study by WalletHub ranked 182 U.S. cities to see which ones are pushing people the hardest. The results aren’t pretty.

The study took into account work stress, financial pressure, family strain, and public safety concerns. Using 39 data points—ranging from foreclosure rates to divorce rates to crime statistics—they built a stress index. And if you’ve been feeling like your city is emotionally unlivable, it might not be in your head.

Here are the five places where people are officially struggling the most in 2025:

1. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit takes the top spot, and the numbers are brutal. The city has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 11.4 percent and the lowest income after adjusting for the cost of living. Nearly a third of residents live in poverty. Divorce rates are high, credit scores are low, and day-to-day survival feels like a full-time job.

2. Cleveland, Ohio

With household incomes under $43,000, Cleveland ranks number one in financial stress. It also has the country’s highest divorce rate, second-highest foreclosure rate, and one of the worst records for overdue bills. It’s like the city is allergic to stability.

3. Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore, rent takes nearly 40 percent of household income. Mortgages are underwater. Violent crime rates are some of the highest in the country. And between 2020 and 2025, it experienced the sixth-most mass shootings in the U.S.

4. Gulfport, Mississippi

Gulfport may not always appear on the national radar, but it’s facing severe family stress. The city ranked number one in that category, with high divorce rates and single-parent households. Financial and housing pressures pile on.

5. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis ranks first in health and safety stress, and it’s not hard to see why. Crime is a daily concern. Work and financial stress also rank high, with residents facing some of the longest hours and lowest rewards in the country.

Southern and Rust Belt cities dominate the top ten. Meanwhile, smaller communities, such as South Burlington, Vermont, appear to be managing better.

“Where you live can play a big role in how stressed you are,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo in an interview with StudyFinds.

Other experts cite long hours, high housing costs, and micromanagement as significant workplace triggers. Combine that with inflation, job insecurity, and unaffordable childcare, and it’s no wonder people feel maxed out.

If stress has become your city’s personality trait, maybe it’s time to reassess whether the paycheck is worth it—or if there’s still a place in the U.S. where your nervous system can catch a break.