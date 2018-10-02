The Accused:

Last week, lawmakers and voters in the U.S. were forced to reckon with how the #MeToo movement might alter THE makeup of the Supreme Court. Christine Blasey Ford testified that nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during high school; Kavanaugh gave a furious denial, portraying himself as the victim of a false accusation.

Ford wasn’t the first woman to accuse a nominee for the Supreme Court of sexual misconduct. But she was the first to do so in the #MeToo era, where more and more people believe sexual assault survivors should, first and foremost, be presumed truthful. On Friday, President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, directed the FBI to open a background check.

Kavanaugh is just the latest powerful man forced to defend his conduct. In the year since Harvey Weinstein’s downfall, more than 200 people holding prominent positions in business, tech, media, and Hollywood — including employees at VICE media itself — have been accused of sexual misconduct. The allegations range from inappropriate comments to violent rapes. Some have been accused by scores of alleged victims; some by one. While some of the allegations date back decades, many of the alleged aggressors have only recently faced consequences.

To mark this historic moment, VICE News took a look back at some of the biggest stories of the #MeToo movement.

Sam Adams

The former mayor of Portland, Oregon, Adams was accused in November 2017 of sexually harassing and behaving inappropriately around a male mayoral office staffer. Adams, who had been out of office for several years by the time the allegations were made, denied them. The city of Portland investigated the allegations but declined to move forward because the statute of limitations had expired.

One month after the allegations were made public, Adams abruptly resigned from his position as the director of the World Resources Institute, a D.C.-based environmental think tank, though the institute stressed his departure was not linked to the allegations.

Ben Affleck

In October 2017 two women accused Affleck of groping them years earlier. Affleck apologized for groping Hilarie Burton in 2003 after the reports surfaced. His representatives didn’t provide comment on the second allegation in response to a request from VICE News.

Aziz Ansari

The actor and comedian was accused in January of sexual harassment and pressuring a woman to have sex. Ansari denied the allegations in a statement, saying their interaction was consensual and that he supports the #MeToo movement.

Asia Argento

Actress and director Argento, who was one of Weinstein’s alleged victims, was accused in August 2018 of sexually assaulting a then-17-year-old boy in a California hotel room in 2013. Argento, who said the payment was made through the attorney of her then-boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, settled with the teen for $380,000 just months after she came forward with her own allegations against Weinstein. Initially, Argento publicly denied having sex with the teen, Jimmy Bennett, who she said was blackmailing her because he was broke, though she did admit to having sex with him in a subsequent text message to the activist Rain Dove, writing, “I had sex with him it felt weird. I didn’t know he was a minor until the shakedown letter,” Argento later revised her public statement to admit the sexual encounter, but alleged it only occurred because the teen, who had once played her son in a movie, had “sexually attacked” her. Bennett recently reiterated in an interview that he was assaulted.

Days after the news broke, detectives from the LA County Sheriff’s office said they were looking into Bennett’s allegations but had not received a report from the alleged victim. VICE News confirmed that there have been no updates since. In August 2018, Argento was fired from her job on the Italian “X Factor,” though she will still appear in the episodes she shot before the allegations were made, and in September 2018, CNN pulled from its streaming service three episodes of Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” that featured Argento. Argento is now fighting the settlement she reached with the teen in an effort not to pay the final $130,000, and she has threatened to sue Bennett for any defamatory statements in interviews.

André Balazs

The hotelier behind swanky resorts like The Standard and Chiltern Firehouse was accused in a November 2017 New York Times article of groping three women, including an employee and Amanda Anka, the wife of actor/director Jason Bateman. A representative for Bateman and Anka said that the New York Times’ account of Balazs’ “outrageous and vile behavior [toward Anka] on that night [in November 2014] in London is factual” and that “his actions were dealt with at the time.” Representatives for Balazs did not provide comment in response to a request from VICE News.

Mario Batali

Celebrity chef Batali was first accused in December 2017 of sexually harassing and/or groping at least four women, prompting a flood of similar allegations from at least 18 women with alleged incidents spanning decades. In one incident at the Spotted Pig, his Manhattan restaurant that’s now the subject of its own investigation, Batali was allegedly seen groping a very intoxicated woman who accused him in May 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

Batali has repeatedly denied the assault, but he acknowledged in a December 2017 statement after the initial reports of other allegations that “much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.” In December 2017, he was fired from his hosting job on ABC’s “The Chew” and announced he would be stepping away from his restaurant group for an unspecified period of time — he began divesting from the group in April 2018. Three of his Las Vegas restaurants are scheduled to shut down, as well as his New York restaurant La Sirena. In May 2018, the NYPD confirmed an investigation into two sexual assault complaints, one of which was spurred by the 2005 Spotted Pig allegation. It’s unclear if the investigation has concluded, and the NYPD did not respond to a request for information on the status by time of publication. In August 2018, a woman sued Batali for emotional distress allegedly inflicted after he sexually assaulted her at a Boston bar in 2017. The case is ongoing.

David Blaine

The celebrity magician was accused last October of raping a model at a 2004 party in London and assaulting a 19-year-old woman in New York in 1997. Blaine denied the allegations. After investigating the 2004 incident, Scotland Yard ultimately declined to take any action.

Sepp Blatter

U.S. Soccer player and Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo accused the former president of FIFA in November 2017 of groping her buttocks at a FIFA awards ceremony in 2013. Blatter denied the allegation, calling it “ridiculous” and urging critics to “look at this lady’s [résumé]. I am not guilty.”

Richard Branson

The billionaire founder of Virgin was accused in November 2017 of motorboating a woman without her consent at a 2010 party on his private island. Branson denied having any recollection of the incident, but he apologized if the woman felt offended.

Tom Brokaw

The legendary NBC News correspondent was accused in April 2017 of sexually harassing at least three women during the 1990s. Brokaw denied the allegations.

George H.W. Bush

At least five women and one teenager accused the former president in October 2017 of groping them during photo-ops. A spokesperson for Bush denied he’d done anything with sexual intent but did concede Bush “has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner,” in part because he is wheelchair-bound.

Nick Carter

The former lead singer of the Backstreet Boys was accused last November of raping a woman while they were filming together in the early 2000s. Carter denied the allegations, which were investigated by the LAPD. Prosecutors with the LA District Attorney’s office announced last month that they would not proceed with charges, citing an expired statute of limitations.

Louis C.K.

Comedian and director C.K. was accused in November 2017 of exposing himself or behaving in a lewd manner toward at least five women between the late 1990s and mid-2000s. C.K. first declined to comment, then admitted to and apologized for the incidents, saying, “These stories are true.” In the wake of the allegations, C.K. was dropped by FX Networks and FX Productions, where he had a production deal; fired by his manager, 3 Arts Entertainment; fired by his publicist, Lewis Kay; and saw the release of his new film “I Love You, Daddy” canceled by its distributor. In August 2018, C.K. made a public comeback doing standup at a New York City comedy club.

John Conyers

The former Democratic congressman from Michigan was accused in November 2017 of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching a number of female former employees. In an initial statement, Conyers “vehemently denied” the allegations.

He later resigned his seat, in December 2017. Conyers has admitted to settling prior harassment claims.

Gerard Depardieu

A young actress last month accused the French actor of raping her at one of his Paris residences. Depardieu, through an attorney, denied the allegations.

The complaint, which was filed in Aix-en-Provences earlier that month, was under investigation as of August 30.

Andy Dick

Co-workers on the indie film “Raising Buchanan” accused Dick in October 2017 of groping, kissing, licking, and sexually propositioning them on set. The comedian said it was possible he had licked people, but he denied groping anyone.

He was fired from the movie. Then, in April 2018, a woman accused Dick of groping her on the street in LA. He was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery as well as misdemeanor simple battery. He pleaded not guilty in July. The case is ongoing.

Richard Dreyfuss

The longtime actor/director was accused in November 2017 of sexually harassing and exposing himself to a female writer he worked with on a TV special in the 1980s. Dreyfuss issued a statement acknowledging that some encounters with the writer were inappropriate but denying he ever exposed himself.

Heath Evans

The former fullback and analyst with NFL Network was accused in December 2017 of sexually harassing a female subordinate with nude photos and aggressive language. In a statement, Evans denied the allegations, saying the sexually charged text messages he was accused of sending were mutual and consensual.

Evans was initially suspended and then fired from the network. Evans’ behavior was detailed in a lawsuit filed against the network, but he was not named as a defendant. NFL Network has reportedly claimed that the accuser “consented” to the treatment.

Blake Farenthold

A number of women in the GOP congressman’s office accused him in December 2017 of sexually harassing them, including one claim that resulted in an $84,000 settlement paid for by Texas taxpayers. Farenthold denied the allegations but apologized for enabling an office culture “that was too permissive and decidedly unprofessional.”

After the news broke, Farenthold was put under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, and he announced in December 2017 that he would not seek re-election when his term was over and pledged to pay back the $84,000 settlement. In April 2018, Farenthold abruptly resigned from Congress.

Marshall Faulk

The NFL Hall of Fame running back, Super Bowl winner, and sportscaster at NFL Network was accused in December 2017 of groping, propositioning, and exposing himself to a female co-worker.

Faulk was suspended from the network pending an investigation, and he hasn’t yet returned. Faulk’s alleged behavior was detailed in a civil suit against NFL Network, but he was not named as a defendant. NFL Network denied the allegations, saying: “The alleged conduct of Defendants complained of in the Complaint was approved, consented to, authorized and/or ratified by Plaintiff through her actions, omissions, and course of conduct.”

Hamilton Fish

The former president and publisher of The New Republic was accused in October 2017 of sexual harassment and mistreatment of female employees after the magazine hired an investigator to look into complaints filed against him. The ensuing allegations included Fish telling a woman that her lipstick looked like a dildo, and an incident 10 years earlier at the Nation Institute where he reportedly grabbed a female co-worker by the neck.

Fish was immediately put on a leave of absence when the news became public, and resigned two days later. Fish denied that the alleged neck-grabbing incident took place and wouldn’t comment on his time at the New Republic during the investigation, but he said in his resignation letter: “Women have longstanding and profound concerns with respect to their treatment in the workplace. Many men have a lot to learn in this regard. I know I do.”

Ken Friedman

Friedman, the James Beard-winning restaurateur behind trendy eateries like the Spotted Pig, was accused last December of sexually harassing, groping, assaulting, and retaliating against at least 10 former employees, who say they were also subjected to similar behavior from Friedman’s friends, including the chef Mario Batali, who often dined and drank in a private room allegedly referred to by Spotted Pig employees as “the rape room.” After the allegations were publicized, Friedman issued a qualified apology, saying, “Some incidents were not as described, but context and content are not today’s discussion… I apologize now publicly for my actions.”

The same day, he announced he would take an immediate leave of absence from managing his restaurant empire. In June 2018, Friedman’s partner, April Bloomfield, dissolved their partnership and announced she would not work with him again. In August 2018, Friedman was forced to shut down his other remaining restaurant, White Gold Butchers, and a plan for the celebrity chef Gabrielle Hamilton to take over the Spotted Pig fizzled out in September.

In August 2018, the New York Attorney General’s office announced an investigation into the Spotted Pig, which Friedman still owns, citing allegations of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination and issuing requests for records related to both Friedman’s and Batali’s conduct. The NYPD is also reportedly looking at the restaurant as part of an investigation into a sexual assault complaint against Batali, which he has “vehemently denied.” It’s unclear if the investigation has concluded, and the NYPD did not respond to a request for information on the status by time of publication.

James Franco

Franco was accused in January of sexually exploitative and inappropriate behavior by five women who studied acting with him at his studios in New York and LA. In a subsequent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Franco denied the allegations, saying, “The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”

Al Franken

The former “SNL” player turned Democratic senator from Minnesota was accused in November 2017 of groping and forcibly kissing a woman on a 2006 USO tour, prompting seven other women to come forward with similar allegations. Franken denied most of the allegations but announced his resignation in December 2017 after the Senate Ethics committee launched a formal investigation. He officially stepped down in January 2018.

Trent Franks

Two employees of the Arizona Republican congressman accused him last December of sexually harassing them, including propositioning one of them to be a surrogate mother for his children. Franks admitted discussing surrogacy but denied harassing anyone.

After initially stating that he would not seek re-election at the end of his term, Franks abruptly resigned a day later amid a House Ethics investigation into the allegations.

Morgan Freeman

The acclaimed veteran actor was accused in May of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted touching, and/or sexual harassment, by a group of eight women that included the journalist who wrote the article. Freeman denied the allegations and demanded CNN retract its story, but he later apologized if he’d unintentionally made anyone feel uncomfortable around him.

In the wake of the allegations, Visa suspended a marketing campaign he was to appear in.

Paul Haggis

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and Scientology critic was accused in December 2017 of raping two women and assaulting two others between 1996 and 2015. Haggis has denied the allegations as “fiction,” claiming he’s being blackmailed and suggesting it might be a sabotage orchestrated by the Church of Scientology (the church denies this claim). He has since conceded having oral sex with one of his accusers but argues it was consensual.

He’s the subject of a $9 million civil suit filed in New York by one of the accusers, which is ongoing. A suit he filed against the alleged victim for intentional infliction of emotional distress was dismissed in July. Haggis stepped down from the board of Artists for Peace and Justice, a charity he founded, after the news broke.

Mark Halperin

Accused last October of sexually assaulting, masturbating in front of, or otherwise sexually harassing at least a dozen women, the veteran journalist and author denied the bulk of the allegations and said he was “profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish” he had caused.

Halperin was fired from NBC News and MSNBC, and replaced on The Circus by Alex Wagner.

John Hockenberry

Hockenberry, the longtime host of New York Public Radio’s “The Takeaway,” was accused in December 2017 of sexually harassing female employees at WNYC.

He retired in August 2017 after a formal complaint was filed and the station declined to renew his contract, saying in a statement, “I should have been more aware of how the power I wielded over others, coupled with inappropriate comments and communications, could be construed. I have no excuses.” Last month he wrote an essay for Harper’s Magazine claiming he had been unfairly targeted.

Sam Isaly

This biotech hedge fund magnate faced accusations in December 2017 of sexually harassing at least five female employees.

He denied the allegations, yet said he would step down from managing his VC firm OrbiMed, though he didn’t officially do so until April.

Jesse Jackson

The iconic civil rights activist and politician was accused last November of sexually harassing and propositioning a journalist at an event. Through a representative, Jackson denied having any knowledge of the incident but said he “profoundly and sincerely regrets any pain” the alleged victim experienced.

Ron Jeremy

Legendary porn actor Ron Jeremy was accused in November 2017 of raping, sexually assaulting, exposing himself to, and/or groping more than a dozen women over a span of decades. Jeremy denied the allegations, saying all interactions were consensual.

In the months before the allegations were made public, a number of companies dropped Jeremy due to pressure from his alleged victims, including the video site ManyVids, the adult film convention Exxxotica, and the Free Speech Coalition, which revoked an award it had given Jeremy in 2009. After the news broke, Jeremy was also banned from the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo and Awards. In April, the LA District Attorney’s office announced it was reviewing a sexual battery claim against Jeremy, and has confirmed to VICE News that the review is ongoing. And in June, a woman sued Jeremy for sexual assault and battery after prosecutors in Washington declined to prosecute in March of this year for undisclosed reasons. The case is ongoing.

Steve Jurvetson

Jurvetson, the founder of the venture capital firm DFJ, and a former board member of Tesla and SpaceX, was investigated for sexual misconduct by DFJ, apparently prompted by October 2017 Facebook post warning women to be careful working with a “founding partner of DFJ.”

The day after the news of the investigation broke, Jurvetson was put on a leave of absence from both DFJ and the boards of Tesla and SpaceX. His suspension from DFJ lasted only one day before he was ousted by members of the board who cited an internal investigation that found, among other things, “a pattern of dishonesty with women” and evidence of numerous extramarital affairs with colleagues, some of which were apparently conducted concurrently. In a statement, Jurvetson denied the allegations, claiming he left the company due to acrimonious “interpersonal dynamics” with the firm’s partners, and said that he planned to “take legal action against those who have defamed me.”

Brett Kavanaugh

On Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old psychologist and college professor, testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in Maryland. She alleged that a very drunk Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed, covered her mouth, groped her and attempted to remove her clothes at a high school party while a friend watched. Ford said that she managed to escape.

After Ford’s allegation became public, Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale, alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a college party. A few days later Julie Swetnick, a woman represented by Michael Avenatti, alleged that Kavanaugh was present at a high school party where she was gang-raped and that she witnessed him spiking punch at some parties in an attempt to intoxicate girls. In response to a request from the committee, on Friday President Trump asked the FBI to open a one-week, limited investigation into the claims against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations.

Garrison Keillor

Minnesota Public Radio immediately cut all ties with the host/creator of the long-running “A Prairie Home Companion” and his production company when he was accused last November of exhibiting “inappropriate behavior toward an individual who worked for him.” MPR said it learned of allegations against Keillor the previous month and retained an outside law firm to investigate. Keillor said in a statement that the investigation was triggered by a complaint that he “put my hand on a woman’s bare back,” which MPR refuted in January, saying the investigation turned up “dozens” of allegations, and that the woman who triggered the investigation had provided evidence, including emails, that sexual touching had occurred in places other than her back. In a February 2018 interview, Keillor said that the emails were “romantic writing” and that there had been no physical relationship.

Ruben Kihuen

Kihuen, a first-term congressman from Nevada, was accused in December of inappropriately touching and propositioning a 25-year-old staffer in his office in 2016. Kihuen denied the allegations and apologized for making the staffer feel uncomfortable but resisted calls to resign. He has since announced he will not seek re-election when his term is up.

Alex Kozinski

A prominent D.C. appeals court judge, Kozinski was accused in December of “inappropriate sexual conduct” between the 1980s and 2016 by a group that grew to include at least 15 female clerks and staffers. In mid-December 2017 a judicial panel opened an inquiry into Kozinski’s conduct. It was closed when he resigned a few days later. When he announced his retirement, Kozinski apologized, saying, “It grieves me to learn that I caused any of my clerks to feel uncomfortable; this was not my intent.”

Matt Lauer

Lauer was accused in November 2017 of “inappropriate sexual behavior” toward at least four female employees, including one woman who said the NBC anchor sexually assaulted her after confining her to his office using a remote lock on his desk. In a statement announcing Lauer’s dismissal from both the “Today” show and the network, NBC said it started investigating after a woman came forward in 2017 about an incident that allegedly occurred at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Lauer apologized after he was fired, denying unspecified portions of the allegations but expressing “sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused.” In May, an internal NBC investigation found no wrongdoing by higher-ups at the company, saying there was no evidence any complaints were made about Lauer before his ouster, despite comments by his co-anchor Ann Curry that she had reported him.

James Levine

The former conductor of the Metropolitan Opera was accused last December of sexually abusing and/or harassing nine men, some of whom were teenagers at the time, in a series of incidents between the late 1960s and 1999. The Metropolitan Opera had been aware of at least one underage sex abuse allegation for at least a year — the general manager said police had opened an investigation in October 2016 but the Opera “didn’t hear anything further from the police” — in a statement, they denied a “cover-up.” The Opera opened their own investigation after receiving media inquiries, and ultimately fired Levine in March of this year after their own investigation “uncovered credible evidence that Mr. Levine engaged in sexually abusive and harassing conduct toward vulnerable artists in the early stages of their careers, over whom Mr. Levine had authority.” Levine has categorically denied the allegations, and three days after he was fired, he filed a $5.8 million breach of contract and defamation suit against the Opera, which countersued in May, detailing a number of previously unreported allegations of sexual harassment. Both lawsuits are ongoing.



Richard Liu

Liu, a Chinese billionaire and the CEO of JD.com, was accused in August 2018 of sexually assaulting a student at the University of Minneapolis. Liu, who was arrested at the end of August and released the next day on bail, immediately returned to China, where the U.S. cannot extradite him from, though the Chinese government has reportedly opened an investigation into the incident. Last month, police in Minneapolis completed their investigation and passed it on to the district attorney’s office, which is weighing whether to bring charges. Liu’s lawyers and JD.com have denied the allegation.



Leonard Lopate

The longtime New York Public Radio host was accused in December of “inappropriate conduct” that included sexually suggestive comments, and immediately suspended by the station pending an investigation into “multiple complaints.” Two weeks later, Lopate was fired, a decision he called “unjust.” In an interview with WNYC News, Lopate said it was possible he made one of the comments that a producer filed a complaint over, but he denied others and said he’s “never crossed any lines.” In July, Lopate launched a new radio show on independent New York station WBAI.



Donovan McNabb

A female employee at NFL Network accused sportscaster McNabb, a former player for the Philadelphia Eagles, in December 2017 of sexually harassing her.



McNabb denied the allegations but was suspended and later fired from the network after it conducted an investigation. His alleged behavior was detailed in a lawsuit against NFL Network, which was settled in September, but he was not named as a defendant. The network has claimed that the accuser “consented” to the treatment.





Patrick Meehan

Meehan, a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, was accused in January 2018 of secretly settling a sexual harassment and retaliation claim filed against him by a former employee in 2017.

Meehan, who was immediately stripped of his seat on the House Ethics Committee, denied the allegations but said he wouldn’t seek re-election at the end of his term. In April, he abruptly resigned, ending a House Ethics inquiry into the allegations.

T.J. Miller

Actor/comedian Miller was accused in December of sexually assaulting and punching a woman when both were students at George Washington University in the early 2000s. Another woman came forward a week later to say Miller had harassed her while they were filming a TV special, and he was also accused of sending an abusive and transphobic email. Miller denied the allegations.

Comedy Central canceled his show, “The Gorburger Show,” after the allegations came out, though a network rep claimed the decision had been made before the news broke. In April, Miller was arrested for allegedly drunkenly calling in a fake bomb threat to harass a woman he’d met on an Amtrak train. The case related to the original complaint — which is sealed from public view — is ongoing.

Les Moonves

The CBS Entertainment CEO was first accused in August 2018 of sexually harassing, forcibly touching, exposing himself to and/or assaulting at least six women, a number that has since grown to at least 12 complaints about incidents that span decades.

Moonves denied the allegations, calling any sexual conduct that occurred “consensual,” but he stepped down as CEO and left the company in September. His $100 million exit package is reportedly up in the air, at least until an internal investigation is complete. LAPD officers said in September that they investigated a “credible” claim last year before it was made public, but declined to prosecute because of an expired statute of limitations.

Warren Moon

Moon, a former NFL Hall of Famer, was accused in December 2017 of sexual harassment, battery and retaliation against a female employee who says she rejected his advances. Moon denied the allegations after she filed the harassment claim, but he did admit to sleeping in the same bed with the employee on a business trip. Moon was put on a leave of absence from his job broadcasting Seattle Seahawks games on the radio pending the outcome of the lawsuit, which is ongoing.

Roy Moore

During his candidacy for Alabama Senate last fall, the state’s former chief justice was accused of sexually assaulting, harassing or propositioning at least nine women, several of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters. Moore denied the allegations, though he admitted knowing some of the alleged victims, and in April 2018, he and his wife sued three of them, alleging they were part of a conspiracy to take down his candidacy. Moore’s attorney told VICE News the suit is ongoing. In July, he sued several political action committees for defamation over ads they ran detailing the allegations, though he dropped the suit in September — the same month he filed a $95 million lawsuit against the comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime and CBS for calling him a pedophile on TV. That suit is ongoing.

Moore lost the Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones — the first time a Republican had lost a Senate race in Alabama since 1992. One of Moore’s alleged victims has also sued him for defamation for calling her a liar during his campaign. A lawyer for Moore did not respond to a request for comment on whether these lawsuits are ongoing. The statute of limitations on the alleged crimes has expired.

Ed Murray

A former Democratic mayor of Seattle, Murray was accused in April 2017 of raping and molesting a number of underage boys in the 1970s, a group of alleged victims that includes his own cousin and a former foster son.

Murray denied the claims, but resigned from the mayor’s office in September 2017 after a fifth victim came forward, saying the allegations were distracting from the office’s ability to work. In May 2018, Murray’s former foster child sued him and the city of Seattle for negligence and defamation — the case is ongoing. A 1980s Oregon Child Protective Services investigation concluded Murray had sexually abused his foster child, prompting officials to ban Murray from ever fostering again. Prosecutors did not pursue charges.

Nelly

Nelly was accused in October 2017 of raping a woman in Washington state, and in February, 2018 he was accused by two anonymous women of assaulting them after shows in the U.K. The rapper has denied all the allegations.

Washington police arrested Nelly in October 2017, but prosecutors dropped the case in December, reportedly because the alleged victim refused to testify. Later that month, she filed a civil claim alleging sexual assault and defamation. It was reportedly dismissed — although the alleged victim’s lawyer disputed Nelly’s lawyer’s account that there had been no financial settlement. Police in Essex in the U.K. are still investigating the February claims, which were first introduced as part of the ongoing lawsuit.

Michael Oreskes

The former NPR news chief was accused in October 2017 of making unwanted sexual advances toward at least three women — one a junior employee, and two who were seeking career guidance.

Oreskes, who was put on immediate leave and asked to resign a day after the news broke, said in a statement, “I am deeply sorry to the people I hurt. My behavior was wrong and inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility.”

Shervin Pishevar

Pishevar, a Silicon Valley investor and former Uber exec, was accused last November sexually harassing and/or groping at least five women. Pishevar denied the allegations, saying he was the victim of a larger smear campaign orchestrated by a GOP opposition research firm he’d sued earlier that month, weeks before the harassment allegations were made public. An executive at the research firm called Pishevar’s claims “delusional.” He dropped the suit in February.

In December 2017, Pishevar took an “immediate leave of absence” from both Sherpa Capital, the VC firm he co-founded, and Elon Musk’s Hyperloop, which he also co-founded. He also reportedly left his board responsibilities at both companies. A week later, he officially resigned.

Jeremy Piven

The actor was accused in October 2017 of sexually assaulting an actress who appeared on “Entourage,” and seven more women came forward over the next year, alleging sexual harassment and/or groping. Piven categorically denied the allegations and has repeatedly offered to take or provide the results of a polygraph exam.

CBS announced in October 2017 that it was launching an investigation into the allegations and ultimately declined to renew his show, “Wisdom of the Crowd,” without providing a public explanation. Piven was also reportedly dropped as a guest on “The Late Show” after the first allegation was published.

Roman Polanski

Already living in exile in Paris after pleading guilty to statutory rape in 1977, the Polish filmmaker was accused in October 2017 of raping a then-15-year-old German actress in Switzerland in 1972, and in December Polanski was accused of molesting 10-year-old in 1975 in LA. Polanski, who has denied similar accusations in the past, declined to comment on the allegation when reached by the New York Times.

Authorities in Switzerland and Los Angeles investigated the allegations. No charges were brought in L.A. because the statute of limitations had expired. In a statement to PEOPLE Magazine at the time, Polanski’s lawyer said, “If LAPD claims that they will not investigate because of the statute of limitations, their excuse is bogus … We have contacted the LAPD and will turn over all information we have and urge them to do a complete and through investigation.”

Brett Ratner

Director/producer Ratner has been accused of sexually assaulting and/or harassing six women. He has denied the allegations. The same day the news broke last November, Warner Brothers dropped Ratner from their producing deal and removed his name from the upcoming “Goldfinch” adaptation, and Playboy canceled an upcoming Jared Leto film he was involved with. Ratner sued one of his accusers in November 2017 for defamation, blaming her allegations for the lost jobs. The case is ongoing.

Terry Richardson

More than a dozen public allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the celebrity photographer date back over a decade, but they picked up momentum in October 2017, when Condé Nast officially dropped him as a contributor and he was blacklisted by major brands like Valentino, Diesel, and Bulgari. Richardson has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The NYPD confirmed in January, 2018 that it is investigating Richardson for rape. It’s unclear if the investigation has concluded, and the NYPD did not respond to a request for information on the status by time of publication.

Geraldo Rivera

The Fox news correspondent was forced to apologize after a 1991 clip of Bette Midler accusing him of groping her resurfaced in November 2017. “Although I recall the time @BetteMidler has alluded to much differently than she, that does not change the fact that she has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me, for in the very least, publically [sic] embarrassing her all those years ago,” he wrote on Twitter.

Charlie Rose

The veteran journalist was accused last November of sexually harassing, groping, and exposing himself to eight women, a group of accusers that had swelled to more than 30current and former employees by May 2018, with allegations dating back to the 1970s.

Rose was suspended and then fired by PBS and CBS in November 2017, and issued an apology saying he thought all the encounters were consensual. In May, three of the women filed a sexual harassment suit, naming Rose and CBS as defendants. The case is still ongoing.

Geoffrey Rush

Oscar winner Rush was accused last fall of “inappropriate behavior” toward an actress during a 2015 Sydney Theatre Company production of “King Lear.”

Rush emphatically denied the allegations, while also resigning as president of the Australian Screen Academy, reportedly because he was asked to step aside. In December, Rush sued Sydney’s Daily Telegraph for defamation over the allegations. The case was reportedly ongoing as of Aug. 9. In July 2018, he pulled out of a production of “Twelfth Night” due to “current circumstances and medical advice.”

Eric Schneiderman

New York’s then-Attorney General was accused in May of physically abusing four women with whom he had sexual relationships.

Hours after the news broke, Schneiderman resigned — albeit with a $64,000 annual pension.

Jonathan Schwartz

Schwartz, a longtime New York Public Radio host, was accused in December 2017 of “inappropriate conduct” in the workplace.

He was immediately suspended from the station and fired several weeks later after an investigation concluded he “had violated our standards for providing an inclusive, appropriate, and respectful work environment.” After the suspension, Schwartz said: “This episode in my life truly is the most hurtful, outrageous, and saddest I’ve ever experienced — and more.” Schwartz, who does not appear to have commented publicly after his firing, did not respond to an email request for comment.

Steven Seagal

The actor and special envoy to the U.S. for Russia was accused in November of sexually harassing the actress Portia de Rossi and in March 2018 of raping one actress and assaulting another. Seagal told InfoWars he believes the allegations are part of a conspiracy against him, saying the women had “lied and been paid to lie about me without any evidence, any proof, any witnesses.”

A police investigation was launched in March and referred to the LA District Attorney’s office, which declined to bring charges against Seagal last month, citing an expired statute of limitations.

Russell Simmons

The hip-hop mogul faced mounting accusations starting in November and December 2017 of raping and/or assaulting a number of women that swelled to at least 18 allegations of sexual misconduct.

Simmons has “vehemently” denied the allegations, saying that all the encounters were consensual, but announced in November that he would step down from his companies. In January, one of the alleged victims filed a $5 million rape suit against Simmons, which she then dropped in April, and the NYPD confirmed it was investigating two rape allegations dating back to 1983 and 1991. It’s unclear if the investigation has concluded, and the NYPD did not respond to a request for information on the status by time of publication. In March, another alleged victim filed a $10 million rape suit against Simmons, which is still ongoing.

Bryan Singer

Hollywood filmmaker Singer was accused in December of raping a 17-year-old boy at a 2003 yacht party. The “X-Men” director denied the allegations.

A civil suit filed by the alleged victim is ongoing.

Kevin Spacey

The actor/director was first accused in October 2017 of assaulting, groping, propositioning, harassing, and/or exposing himself to a growing number of underage males, primarily young actors and crew members, over a period spanning decades and continents. In a statement after the first allegation of soliciting a minor was made, Spacey said he did not remember the incident but expressed his sincere apology for his “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” As the number of accusers grew, Spacey announced through his publicist that he would be “seeking evaluation and treatment.”

Two days after the first allegation was made, production shut down on the set of his hit Netflix show “House of Cards” and Spacey was fired and written off the sixth season. Netflix canned his upcoming film, “Gore,” and he was recast and filmed over in the Ridley Scott film “All the Money in the World” less than two months before its release. In February, the Kevin Spacey Charitable Foundation shut down. The Old Vic, a theater in London where Spacey served as an artistic director for several years, launched an investigation after the news broke last October that yielded dozens of complaints. Last month, prosecutors in LA announced they would not charge Spacey with the 1992 incident because the statute of limitations had expired. A second case involving an alleged attack in 2016 in Malibu remains under review, and police in Nantucket were investigating a groping allegation as of August. Police in the U.K. are also investigating six complaints against one man which is reportedly Spacey, although police would not confirm or deny who the complaints were made against.

Tavis Smiley

The PBS host was accused in December of what his employer called “multiple, credible allegations” of sexual misconduct, including intimate relationships with subordinates, and sexual harassment.

The network indefinitely suspended distribution of his eponymous late-night talk show. In a statement, Smiley denied several forms of sexual harassment — although the examples he gave were different from the type of misconduct allegations lodged against him — saying, “I have the utmost respect for women and celebrate the courage of those who have come forth to tell their truth. To be clear, I have never groped, coerced, or exposed myself inappropriately to any workplace colleague in my entire broadcast career, covering 6 networks over 30 years.” A month later, Smiley launched a new show online, and in February, he sued PBS alleging his dismissal for inappropriate behavior was racially motivated. In March, the network countersued for $2 million, alleging he had violated a morality clause in his contract. Both suits appear to be still ongoing.

Sylvester Stallone

The veteran actor/director/producer has categorically denied an accusation brought in November that he assaulted a woman in the late 1990s.

This past June, police turned over their investigation to the L.A. District Attorney’s office, which is still deliberating whether to charge him with a crime.

Lockhart Steele

Steele, a media executive at Vox, was accused in October 2017 of sexually harassing a former employee. He was immediately terminated from Vox, and a statement from the media outlet at the time states that Steele “admitted engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values.”

Oliver Stone

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was accused a year ago of sexually harassing and/or groping at least two actresses: Patricia Arquette, who said the incident happened “years ago,” and Carrie Stevens, in the 1990s. Stone’s representatives did not reply to a request for comment.

Richard Strauss

A former physician for the wrestling team at Ohio State, Strauss was accused posthumously in April 2018 of sexually assaulting more than 145 students entrusted to his care. Strauss committed suicide in 2005.

George Takei

The “Star Trek” actor and comedian was accused in November of sexually assaulting a male model in 1981. Takei categorically denied the allegations, saying, “The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now.”

In the wake of the allegations, at least six publishers, including the website Mic, ended “lucrative” partnerships with Takei to promote their content on social media.

Jeffrey Tambor

“Transparent” star Tambor was accused in November 2017 of sexually harassing and groping two women on the set. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Amazon launched an internal investigation, and Tambor was officially fired in February.

Ike Taylor

Taylor, a former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and analyst at NFL Network, was accused in October of sending a female subordinate inappropriate messages, including a video of himself masturbating in the shower.

Taylor was initially suspended after the news broke and reportedly left the network in March of this year — it’s unclear whether the move was voluntary. Taylor’s behavior was detailed in a lawsuit filed against the network, but he was not named as a defendant. NFL Network denied the allegations, saying: “The alleged conduct of Defendants complained of in the Complaint was approved, consented to, authorized and/or ratified by Plaintiff through her actions, omissions, and course of conduct.”

Mario Testino

The celebrity photographer was accused in January, 2018 of sexually assaulting or harassing at least 13 male assistants and models in a series of incidents dating back to the 1990s. In a statement, Testino’s legal team denied the allegations.

Immediately after the news broke, Condé Nast cut ties with him and major brands like Burberry, Michael Kors, and Stuart Weitzman announced they would not work with him again, and he was reportedly shut out of the running to photograph the British royal wedding. In May, Testino shuttered his New York office and moved to London.

Glenn Thrush

New York Times journalist Glenn Thrush was accused in November of sexually harassing and/or forcefully kissing four young female reporters, one of whom authored the report revealing the allegations. Thrush issued a statement apologizing “to any woman who felt uncomfortable in my presence, and for any situation where I behaved inappropriately.”

He was suspended from the paper for two months without pay, before being removed from the White House team and reassigned to covering the social safety net under Trump. During his suspension, Thrush underwent counseling, substance abuse rehabilitationand workplace sensitivity training, New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet said in December. In May, Thrush was dropped from his book deal, but he was permitted to keep the advance money.

James Toback

Starting in October 2017, writer and director Toback was ultimately accused by 395 women — including Julianne Moore, Rachel McAdams, and Selma Blair, of sexually harassing, groping, assaulting, or exposing himself to them between 1978 and 2008. Toback has denied the allegations. Police in Los Angeles investigated at least five cases but ultimately declined to prosecute because the statute of limitations had long passed.

John Travolta

In November 2017, a police report filed by a male masseuse in 2000 alleging that Travolta groped him resurfaced online. Representatives for Travolta did not provide comment on the allegations.

Jann Wenner

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner was accused last November of sexually harassing and forcibly kissing a male writer in 2005 and then accused in December of sexually assaulting a male employee in 1983. Wenner admitted propositioning both men but said he thought both encounters were respectful and consensual.

Bruce Weber

The legendary fashion photographer was accused in January of sexually harassing and groping at least 15 male models in incidents dating back to 1982. In a statement provided by his attorney, Weber denied the allegations, which he called “outrageous” and said “completely shocked and saddened” him.

Immediately after the news broke, Condé Nast cut ties with him. Weber was sued by at least one alleged victim in December. The case is ongoing.

Harvey Weinstein

The Hollywood mogul was accused in October 2017 of raping, assaulting, groping, or harassing at least 87 women, including some of the most famous actresses in the world, over nearly three decades. Weinstein has denied all the allegations.

The professional repercussions were swift: Weinstein was almost immediately fired from The Weinstein Company, which he founded, and later removed from its board; ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; ousted from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts; and French authorities began taking steps to strip him of his Legion of Honor medal, pending legal action.



In May, Weinstein was charged with three counts of felony rape and sexual abuse in New York and pleaded not guilty. He is currently out on a $1 million bond pending the trial. Parallel investigations are ongoing in New York, Los Angeles, and London. On the civil side, a British actress sued Weinstein in New York in November, alleging sexual assault. The actress Ashley Judd sued Weinstein for defamation in Los Angeles in April claiming he hurt her career in retaliation because she rejected his advances. A German actress using a pseudonym sued Weinstein for rape, human trafficking, assault, battery, and false imprisonment in Los Angeles in August. All three cases are still ongoing.

Bob Weinstein

Weinstein, a producer and the brother of Harvey Weinstein, was accused last October of sexually harassing a female showrunner who worked with The Weinstein Company in 2016. In a statement, Weinstein said he knew the woman — Amanda Segel — but denied her allegations. Segel said the harassment went on for about three months, until she threatened to leave the show if Weinstein didn’t stop.

Weinstein stepped down from his seat on The Weinstein Company board in July as part of its bankruptcy sale.

Ed Westwick

The British actor was accused in November of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third. Westwick denied the allegations, which the LAPD confirmed in November were under investigation. They sent the case in March to LA prosecutors, who declined to bring charges against Westwick in July, 2018, citing insufficient evidence. The office reportedly said witnesses were “not able to provide information that would enable prosecutors to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt.” In one instance, they said, two witnesses were “present at the location but outside of the room where the [alleged] assault occurred.” They said the third alleged victim didn’t follow through on the investigation.

The BBC dropped Westwick from the Agatha Christie series “Ordeal by Innocence” in the wake of the allegations. Westwick’s attorney, Blair Berk, said, “It is a shame there are those who so publicly prejudged this case and that it took this long for Ed to be fully cleared.”

Leon Wieseltier

Wieseltier, a legendary editor at the New Republic, was accused of sexually harassing and propositioning dozens of junior female employees. Wieseltier issued an apology saying, “I am ashamed to know that I made any of them feel demeaned and disrespected.”

In the wake of the allegations last October, a new magazine called “Idea,” which Wieseltier was working to launch, was scrapped.

Jameis Winston

A Heisman-winning quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston was accused in November of groping and harassing an Uber driver during a 2016 ride. Through an attorney, he initially denied the allegations, saying the woman was confused, and the NFL opened an investigation.

In June, citing the results of its investigation, the NFL suspended Winston for three games, a $124,411 penalty against his $705,000 base salary. In July, Winston apologized to the driver, apparently as part of the terms for his suspension, according to Deadspin. And last month the woman sued Winston for sexual assault.

Steve Wynn

Wynn, a casino magnate, was accused in January, 2018 by dozens of women of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Wynn denied the allegations, calling them “preposterous,” but resigned as finance chair of the RNC later that month. An array of lawsuits were filed by shareholders and victims in the wake of the allegations. In February, 2018, Wynn stepped down as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts and Wynn Macau, reportedly without a severance package. The University of Pennsylvania removed his name from its campus and the University of Iowa announced similar plans.

Additional reporting by Emma Ockerman.