The ‘Boob-Maxxing’ Trend Is Here, and Doctors Are Already Freaked Out by the Nonsense

Everyone’s maxxing these days. They’re ball-maxxing, vagina-maxxing, sleep-maxxing, and it was only a matter of time before boobs got involved.

Boob-maxxing is the latest entry in the looksmaxxing universe—a social media movement built around optimizing or maximizing physical appearance in pursuit of beauty standards that are, more often than not, completely unrealistic. The term has been making the rounds on X, where users are debating whether push-up bras count, bragging about results, and asking whether breast augmentation surgery is technically on the table. It is, of course.

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According to Dr. Susanna Unsworth, Women’s Health Expert for Intimina, boob-maxxing describes attempts to increase breast size, improve cleavage, or create a more “idealized” breast appearance. Online, that ranges from styling tips and posture advice to supplements, hormonal products, cosmetic procedures, and some considerably more extreme methods being pushed by influencers with no medical credentials and a lot of followers.

‘Boob-Maxxing’ Is the Latest Wellness-Adjacent Trend Built on Making People Feel Bad About Their Bodies

If this sounds familiar, it should. We’ve covered the vagina-maxxing trend, which prompted gynecology experts at Daye to flag a surge in unproven intimate wellness products—vaginal melts, tightening gels, whitening creams—that exploit insecurity rather than address any actual health need. Boob-maxxing is operating from the same playbook, just a few inches north.

Dr. Unsworth places much of the blame on social media. Gen Z has grown up swimming in curated, heavily edited images that set a physical standard essentially no one actually meets. Breast appearance has become tangled up with online ideas about femininity and attractiveness, and the algorithm doesn’t help—it finds what makes you feel inadequate and serves it back to you on a loop.

From a medical standpoint, Dr. Unsworth’s biggest concern is the volume of unregulated supplements and hormonal products being promoted online without a shred of clinical evidence. But she raises a second issue that’s easy to miss: aesthetic-focused conversations about breasts have a way of drowning out the health ones. Being familiar with your own body and knowing when something has changed matters more than whatever the algorithm has decided looks good this week.

“There is no medically ‘ideal’ breast appearance,” Dr. Unsworth said, “and breasts naturally vary enormously from person to person.” Her advice for anyone running into boob-maxxing content online is to treat it with skepticism, skip anything promising dramatic physical results, and if there are genuine concerns about body image, talk to a doctor instead of an influencer.