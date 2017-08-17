The Darkness Are Back and They Want You to Shit Yourself

If I told you that glammed-up English hard-rockers The Darkness had returned, in 2017, with a song called “Solid Gold,” would you be shocked? If I said that the opening line of the song was, “We’re gonna blow people’s fucking heads off / People gonna shit themselves,” how would you feel? If I commented on Justin Hawkins’s gold lamé catsuit—if I said that it was pretty fetching, all things considered—would you believe me?



I don’t care. It doesn’t matter if you believe me. At the top of the page is a new song from The Darkness, called “Solid Gold,” the opening line is about people shitting themselves, and gold lamé is a good look. In the chorus, the band chants in unison: “We’re never gonna stop / Shitting out solid gold.” There is a riff.

Videos by VICE

“Solid Gold” is the second single from the band’s forthcoming fifth LP, Pinewood Smile, out October 6 on Cooking Vinyl.

Alex Robert Ross has riffs on Twitter.

