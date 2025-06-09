The Dodgers x Hololive VTuber Collab Continues. This Time, With a Charming New Idea

Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers took the world by storm. No, not because they won the World Series. Rather, VTubers showed up at Dodger Stadium. Yes, on July 5th, 2024, the Dodgers hosted “Hololive Night” right alongside L.A.’s annual Anime Expo. The event proved a massive success, even landing now-graduated VTuber Gawr Gura an interview in the Los Angeles Times. The whole experience remains a beloved (if not bittersweet) moment in VTubing history, given Gura sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the 7th inning.

Hololive seemed particularly proud of the collab, touting images from the night in a post-event roundup, all while calling it “the world’s first collaboration project between a VTuber and an MLB baseball team.” So naturally, the agency is coming back to Dodger Stadium for another round. Today, Cover announced Hololive Night will return on July 5th, complete with “the first-ever VTuber livestream both to and from Dodger Stadium.”

Videos by VICE

‘Hololive Night’ Returns for anime expo

Screenshot: Dodgers x Hololive

According to a press release by Hololive, anyone who attends Dodger Stadium to watch the Dodgers play the Houston Astros will also get to see Hololive’s Ninomae Ina’nis, IRyS, and Koseki Bijou “in real time”. The three VTubers will cheer on the team as they play and also sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the 7th inning. A series of post-game events is also planned afterward — including an opportunity to “dance and jam to popular Hololive tunes.”

“In addition, this special event will be broadcast live to Hololive English’s official YouTube channel, marking the first time ever in history for a VTuber company to stream both to and from Dodger Stadium,” Hololive’s press release stated. “Fans can also enjoy a vast series of onsite Hololive-themed activities, such as taking pictures with the featured talent’s cutouts, helping themselves to delicious stadium food and drinks with event-only Hololive themed packaging, and more to be announced via Hololive English’s official social media channels later.”

Even if you’re not attending the game in L.A., you should still make sure to tune in to the Hololive stream on YouTube. Cover teased the event will “feature other surprises from Hololive Production, including past videos.” So, it’ll be worth the chance to watch history unfold in real-time.

Hololive merchandise? Oh, there will be plenty

⚾ #hololiveDodgers ⚾



The "hololive night" collaboration between the Los Angeles Dodgers and hololive production returns to Dodger Stadium this year!🎉

Takes place on July 5th, 2025 at 4:15 PM (PDT) 🙌



🔽Ticket Infohttps://t.co/ONIdxk90nf



🔽Detailshttps://t.co/IAIdz6hra7… pic.twitter.com/46DL0p3e2T — hololive production (English) (@hololive_En) June 9, 2025

Dodgers x Hololive merchandise will be available during the game. Purchasing the Hololive Night ticket package garners fans special trading cards with Ina’nis, IRyS, and Bijou in Dodgers uniforms. Along with the chance to snag a version with autographs from the idols. The Hololive x Dodgers goodies, while still under production, look incredible. Towels, stickers, pins, and acrylic stands were all teased. With Hololive saying popcorn buckets, soda cups, and beer cups will also have Hololive-themed designs during the game.

Just be warned, if you want to purchase Hololive-themed merchandise at the gift shop during Hololive Night? You might want to get to the ballpark on time. Merchandise will only be available while supplies last.

Screenshot: Dodgers x Hololive

Hololive Night at Dodger Stadium is slotted for July 5th at 4:15PM PST. You can learn more about Hololive Night by reading through Cover’s official press release. Interested fans can purchase tickets now via the MLB website.

Anime Expo 2025, for the record, will once again happen right alongside Hololive Night. So, expect a plethora of anime fans from around the country crowding into Dodger Stadium for the chance to catch a VTuber stream straight from Dodger Stadium. Even if they aren’t exactly baseball fans.