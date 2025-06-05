The Most Wishlisted Upcoming Game on Steam? Uh, Yeah, I Think You Can Guess

Here’s an interesting question: What’s the most wishlisted upcoming game on Steam? Is it Stellar Blade? Slay the Spire 2? Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater? God forbid, Borderlands 4? All good guesses, and all in the top 20 of most wishlisted titles. But no. The most wishlisted game on Steam is probably an obvious one. And just in case you don’t know, we’ll spell it out for you in no uncertain terms: It’s the exact same game that also has a dakimakura for its protagonist.

Okay, in retrospect, a fan-made body pillow doesn’t actually narrow it down. Still. The most wishlisted Steam game is one that certainly isn’t a shocker. Yes, it’s the highly anticipated Team Cherry title, Hollow Knight Silksong.

People on steam want ‘Silksong’ more than ‘Borderlands 4’. What a shocker!

According to SteamDB’s listing for “Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games,” Silksong is the most wishlisted game across the platform, followed by Valve’s upcoming third-person MOBA, Deadlock. Subnautica 2 then comes next, along with Dune: Awakening, Light No Fire, Mecha BREAK, Borderlands 4, ARC Raiders, and Arena Breakout: Infinite. The top 10 list concludes with ARK 2.

Hype for Hollow Knight Silksong is at an all-time high, ever since the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct confirmed the game for “2025”. Fans are as eager as ever to see the game launch, with many hoping it releases as soon as this weekend. After all, Summer Game Fest is Friday, June 6th, and June 8th brings the Xbox Games Showcase along with the annual PC Gaming Show. Anything could happen over the next couple of days. Granted, there’s no official indication that Silksong is about to pull an Oblivion Remastered. But fans can dream of a shadowdrop, can’t they?

you’ll get to play ‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ in September

In the meantime, there’s one confirmed date when fans will be able to try Silksong for themselves: September 18th. IGN reported in early May that the game is set to demo at an exhibit in Australia’s ACMI museum. Reporter Wesley Yin-Poole surmised Silksong may come out before September if it’s showcased at ACMI. Although, again, we have no official indication to confirm one way or another.

Hollow Knight Silksong will launch later this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and, yes, Nintendo Switch 2 (along with the original Switch).