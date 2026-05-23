The Pentagon’s New UFO Files Include Fighter Jets, Orange Orbs, and a Lot of Grainy Footage

The Pentagon released yet another batch of UFO files on Friday. Like the previous release, there’s some weird stuff in here, but not enough to make me question my existence or fear for my life.

This latest release includes 64 files in total: 6 PDFs, 7 audio files, and 51 (!!!) videos. The files that were made public are available via the Pentagon’s UFO website. So, what’s actually in this round? And is there anything worth going out of your way to check out?

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Well, it’s jam-packed with a lot of grainy military footage. We’re talking about videos of various UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) captured by military aircraft and sensors. So if you like stuff like that, or miss playing the Nintendo Virtual Boy, this batch of alien stuff is very much for you.

Perhaps the most notable video appears to show a fighter jet shooting down an unidentified object over Lake Huron. That footage, captured in 2023, was recorded during the national balloon panic that followed the Chinese spy balloon drama. Reports suggest that the object may have been a balloon from a hobbyist group, which is pretty funny to think about.

There are more videos from 2018-2023, including some footage from around the Persian Gulf. One 2022 video shows multiple spherical objects moving in and out of the water near a military submarine. Of course, you’re left to your own thoughts and imagination as to what those spherical objects really are.

The Pentagon Released More UFO Files, and the Best One Involves a Helicopter Crew Seeing Orange Orbs

The strangest thing found in this release? A first-hand account from a senior intelligence officer who is still currently serving. In the report, the officer describes being aboard a military helicopter late last year while investigating UFO sightings. According to his account, the crew experienced several close encounters over the course of an hour and even saw countless orange orbs moving around a mountain.

At one point, two large, orange, oval-shaped orbs with bright centers appeared near the helicopter, just above the rotor disk. The officer claims that he and the crew were left “virtually speechless” by the encounter.

Sadly, there is no hard evidence in this batch of files that aliens exist or are currently living among us. But if you’re looking for a dumb distraction from all of the real nonsense going on in the world, the Pentagon’s official UFO website is where the government wants you to go.