The Person You Just Started Dating Probably Isn’t Who You Think They Are

Most of today’s daters expect to feel instant chemistry early in dating, but research warns that this experience might cloud your judgment. In fact, according to a global survey conducted by MyIQ of approximately 5,400 adults aged 22 to 38, 61 percent of respondents discovered unexpected personality differences within the first year of their relationship. These differences didn’t emerge until real life hit—you know, the daily routines and responsibilities.

Think about it: you’re on a first date with someone you find attractive, banter well with, and engage in deep conversations with. You notice the spark you’ve been missing in other connections, and you think this connection must be fate. With this in mind, you don’t even bother asking important questions about the person’s lifestyle, goals, and values. In fact, you might even brush off some subtle red flags because your chemistry is just that good.

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Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence in the modern dating scene. While we all want to feel attracted to and understood by the person we’re seeing, true compatibility and connection take time to build.

Chemistry Clouding Incompatibility

Many people claim they’ve been “love bombed” when, really, they just didn’t know the person well enough to form a genuine connection. Love bombing is a more intentional form of manipulation that creates dependency through idealization and devaluation.

Sometimes, well-intentioned people really do get excited, rush into things, and then realize the relationship wasn’t what they thought it’d be. Once everyday life hits and true colors shine through, one or both partners might realize they’re not as interested or compatible as they once had hoped.

Most often, it takes months to discover relationship dealbreakers or incompatibilities you might have previously overlooked. For example, nearly half of the respondents said it took between 12 and 18 months to understand how their partner thinks and responds in ordinary situations. That information is crucial to know about the person you’re building a life with.

Additionally, respondents mostly reported incompatibilities in communication style, problem-solving approach, and emotional expression. In fact, 39 percent said those differences had caused frequent misunderstandings or tension, especially after the honeymoon phase of the relationship.

“In the beginning, everything felt very aligned,” one of the survey respondents said. “It was only after living through everyday situations together that we realised how differently we approach stress and decision-making.”

Successful Relationships Thrive on Mutual Effort and Resilience

According to the researchers, attraction might cloud your perception of compatibility or similarity. When you feel chemistry with someone, you might automatically assume you’d work well together, but oftentimes, that’s not the case.

“Early chemistry can create a strong sense of alignment, but it does not always reflect how people navigate complexity together over time,” said Sarah Meyer, Managing Director at MyIQ. “What we see in these findings is that personality differences often emerge gradually, as couples move from early attraction into more structured shared life decisions.”

Of course, no relationship or connection is perfect, and couples can work through some incompatibilities. Most long-term commitments require mutual compromise, sacrifice, and adaptability. Issues arise when couples base their entire relationship on the instant chemistry they felt at first, giving up as soon as things get tough. If all you have to fall back on is surface-level attraction and shared humor, you might learn that your differences are too difficult to overcome.

According to the survey, successful long-term relationships do not rely on instant chemistry, but rather on mutual effort, communication, and a commitment to growing and adapting together.