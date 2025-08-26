The Riftbreaker Just Got a Major 2.0 Update: Everything You Need To Know

The Riftbreaker is a game I hadn’t even heard of until yesterday, even though it’s been out for four years now.

It’s a base-building action RPG that can be played either solo or with up to four other players in co-op. And it looks incredible.

Of course, I’ve added it to my growing list of things to play. That’s a list that, at this point, threatens to swallow me whole.

tHE rIFTBREAKER synopsis

Play video

Before I get into the update, a little about the game from Steam:

“Your task is to construct a two-way rift back to Earth. It is a very complex invention and requires enormous amounts of energy. Simple solar collectors and a few tons of steel will not be enough. You will need to build up a complex chain of mines, refineries, powerplants, and research facilities to complete this mission.”

As you’re doing this, you’ll be attacked by the alien lifeforms on the planet. And as your game progresses, they’ll get more powerful and aggressive. The game feels like five different genres in one.

It’s actually pretty cool to see in motion just how much of it seems to work well together.

tHE rIFTBREAKER 2.0 features

EXPANDED ENDGAME CAMPAIGN – A brand-new story arc involving Megastructures – specialized buildings with massive resource and upkeep requirements that will test your planning skills and grant powerful passive boosts in return. The 2.0 update is fully voiced by Francesca Meaux and Ryan Laughton, reprising their roles as Ashley and Mr. Riggs. The new plot adds as much story content as each of our previous World Expansions: 40 minutes of new dialogues, giving you new insights into the world of The Riftbreaker.

NEW OMEGA-STRAIN CREATURES – These are new, more powerful, and tougher versions of the existing species. They are the new backbone of the enemy hordes, bringing destruction wherever they go. Defeating them will yield great rewards. Our artists had the opportunity to let their imagination go wild and have updated Omega creature models to command respect.

LOOT SYSTEM REWORK – Crafting is not the only way of getting new gear anymore. You can now find weapons, mech upgrades, and other useful items as loot from enemy creatures, Biocaches, and Bioanomalies. The items you find have the potential to be much more powerful than those you can craft yourself – always check for upgrades!

There’s so much more that they’ve done with this game, and everything I’ve seen makes me excited to grab this game and dive into it and see what it’s all about.