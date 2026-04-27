The Ronettes Singer Nedra Talley Ross, Last Founding Member of The Iconic 60s Girl Group, Has Died

Nedra Talley Ross passed away on the night of April 26, 2026, at 80 years old, according to a post on The Ronettes’ Facebook page. She was the last surviving member of the iconic girl group, which rose to prominence in the early 1960s. No cause of death was disclosed.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing,” the post shared. “She was a light to those who knew and loved her … Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to [The Ronettes’] story and their defining influence will live forever. Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.”

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Nedra Talley Ross Formed The Ronettes with Her Cousins, Later Making Christian Music and Raising a Family

Nedra Talley and her cousins Veronica (aka Ronnie Spector) and Estelle Bennett began singing together as teenagers growing up in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Ronnie formed a larger family group in 1957, but their other cousins quickly decided the music business wasn’t for them. As a trio, they signed to Phil Spector’s label Philles Records in 1963 and adopted the name The Ronettes.

They only released one studio album, Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica in 1964. But several of their singles have lasted long beyond their initial fame. Their biggest hit was “Be My Baby”, released in 1963. Others include “Baby, I Love You”, “(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up”, and “Walking in the Rain”.

“Be My Baby” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. As a group, The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

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The Ronettes disbanded in 1967, with Nedra Talley and Estelle Bennett often citing Phil Spector’s overbearing interference as a catalyst. Ronnie Bennett would marry Spector the following year. In February 2009, Estelle died at 67, and in January 2022, Ronnie died at 78.

In 1967, Nedra married Scott Ross and became a born-again Christian. Ross was a former DJ and later an interviewer for the Christian Broadcasting Network. They had four children, and Ross died in 2023.

In 1977, Talley Ross began recording Christian songs. She first contributed vocals to an album by her church’s music director, Ted Sandquist. The next year, she released a contemporary Christian solo album titled Full Circle.

The Ronettes inspired artists from The Beatles to Keith Richards to Amy Winehouse

Even with just one album and a short career, the Ronettes were iconic, influential, and groundbreaking for young women of the ’60s and beyond. Their music and style not only influenced other artists, but also the average listener with no musical aspirations.

“I thank God that I’m here tonight,” Talley Ross said at the group’s Rock Hall induction. “And that we, as The Ronettes, are being acknowledged for what we gave. But I didn’t have any idea what we were giving. I was very, very young, and I didn’t know that we were setting styles for girls. I thank every fan that kept us in their hearts and in their minds for all these years. Thank you for playing the music to your children and to your children’s children.”