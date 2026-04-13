The Surprisingly Dark History of ‘Superbad’s Filming Location

It might not seem like it, but the beloved Jonah Hill-Michael Cera teen sex comedy Superbad is coming up on its 20th anniversary next year. Yeah, as it turns out, Seth and Evan and their buddy McLovin aren’t the same horny, booze-obsessed youngsters you’ve got preserved in your mind from two decades earlier. In fact, the actors who played those characters are now old enough to have high school-aged kids of their own—who, for all we know, could be planning to woo their crushes with alcohol as we speak. But that’s hardly the strangest realization you’ll come to when reflecting back on the film and its history.

To commemorate Superbad’s 10th anniversary in 2017, co-writer Seth Rogen shared a bunch of interesting little-known facts about the movie with his Twitter followers. Among the things Rogen revealed in that series of tweets was that the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore borrowed the phrase “D.T.F.” from one of the scenes in the film. And, hey, did you know that Danny McBride was an extra in the background during one of the party sequences? Yup, he sure was:

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The Surprisingly Grim Backstory Behind ‘Superbad’s Filming Location

Oh, and then there’s that whole thing about Superbad’s connection to one of the most notorious crime scenes in entertainment history…

The end house party in Superbad was filmed about half a block from the OJ murder house. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

But is that really true, though? Here’s the thing: Fascinating as that sounds, Rogen’s a little bit off when it comes to the distance between the two houses here. The party scene that he claims was shot down the street from where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in 1994 was actually filmed at 140 North Cliffwood Avenue in Los Angeles. Simpson and Goldman’s murders, on the other hand, took place outside of Simpson’s condo, located at 875 South Bundy Drive. Although both locations are in Brentwood, they’re about 1.4 miles away from one another. Still kind of creepy, just not as creepy as being on the same block.

But, weirdly enough, that’s not where the link between Superbad and O.J. Simpson ends. In an interview with Howard Stern from 2012, Jonah Hill talked about how he’d crossed paths with O.J. one night while hanging out with the Superbad crew down in Miami. According to Hill, he was hooking up with a girl he’d just met when she spotted the disgraced football player and cut things off with Hill mid-kiss. The girl then made her way over to O.J., and the two eventually left the club together. “I’m like, ‘Girl, don’t you know how this story f—king ends?’” the actor joked.