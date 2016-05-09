The Sushi Chef: Morimoto

Masaharu Morimoto is most famously known for his role on US cooking show Iron Chef, but there is another side to this sushi chef.

In addition to his life on TV, chef Morimoto is a successful restaurateur who has worked long and hard to build a team of great cooks. We spend time with Morimoto at two of his restaurants, Morimoto in Chelsea and Momosan Ramen & Sake in Midtown, NYC.

Videos by VICE

Morimoto had two dreams when he was a child: to become a sushi chef or a professional baseball player. After sustaining an injury, he dedicated his life to sushi and since then, has applied himself to the art and practice of sushi every day. As Morimoto says, “I don’t want to be a celebrity or a celebrity chef. I want to be known as a legitimate chef.”

Season 2 Episode 1 of The Sushi Chef. Watch more