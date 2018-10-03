The Tampon Tax is being Axed by Unanimous Decision

The Tampon Tax is officially being scrapped, with all of Australia’s states and territories unanimously agreeing to make menstrual hygiene products exempt from the GST as of January 1.

Treasurers met this morning and decided to pass the Federal Government’s proposal to have the 10 per cent tax waived. This will see the tax on tampons, pads, menstrual cups, maternity pads and leak-proof underwear lifted. A full list of products to be included in the exemption will be subject to public consultation, ABC reports.

The decision follows an 18-year campaign to spare these products from the GST in the same way that condoms and Viagra have been for years. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said there was “strong agreement” between the states and territories, despite the fact that it will cost them a combined $30 million in annual tax revenue, News.com.au reports.

“The cost to New South Wales is about $10 million a year, but for a good cause,” said NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet. “I think it’s something that should have been done some time ago.”

Greens senator Janet Rice, who has long been an outspoken advocate of doing away with the tax, called today’s decision “a huge win for all Australians who menstruate” and one that “shows the power of grassroots movements when we work together.”

“I’m so pleased that finally, both major parties have listened to the huge groundswell of Australians who knew from the start how sexist and unfair this tax was,” she said.

“This unfair tax on sanitary products should never have existed in the first place, especially when other items like condoms and Viagra were not taxed.”