The Tool That Took Over Twitter

If you were staring at your Twitter feed last week, you probably saw a bunch of famous people and brands post a Bitcoin wallet address, asking people to send in money.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Apple, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Uber, Wiz Khalifa, Floyd Mayweather, were all among 130 accounts that hackers took control of in a brazen hack.

Videos by VICE

Joseph Cox was the first to report that the hackers had pulled off the hack leveraging an internal Twitter tool used by company employees. The New York Times later confirmed the story, talking directly to some of the hackers involved.

On this week’s CYBER, we spoke to Joseph, who broke down how the hack actually happened, and what we can all learn from it.