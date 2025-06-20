They Blew Up Twitter’s Bird Mascot in the Nevada Desert

You maniacs! You blew it up! Ahhh, damn you! Damn you all to hell! Anyone? Don’t click it if you haven’t watched Planet of the Apes (the good one; the original), but it’s chock-full of spoilers.

But how could you not witness a video of Larry the Bird (get it?), the old 12-foot-tall, 9-foot-wide, 560-pound logo that sat atop Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters back when the platform was a seething cauldron of inane thoughts that were fun.

Back in March 2025, the sign went up for auction, Elon Musk having decided that X still had some (well) hidden cachet leftover from the mid-1990s and rebranded Twitter to X, removing Larry the bird in the process.

Nobody really knew what happened to Larry until the buyer posted a YouTube video on June 17 showing them dragging poor Larry into the Nevada desert and exploding the hell out of him.

“DitchIt is a local marketplace built for the people-free to use, ad-free, and designed to ensure an even playing field for all,” wrote DitchIt on their bird-logo execution video.

“Nicknamed ‘Larry’ after Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, the standalone Twitter bird logo served as the company’s insignia from 2012 to 2023, an 11-year span representing Twitter’s most popular and influential period,” wrote RR Auction, which conducted the auction.

“Although Twitter and its light blue bird have since retired, the symbol remains an icon of tech and social media history, an instantly recognizable emblem in the same league as Nike or Apple Computer.”

Well said. You can watch a video of it being removed from the building in 2023, if you like sad things. Knowing what we do about his fate now, it has a bit of the feel of the Green Mile’s last walk down death row toward the electric chair, doesn’t it?

“The remains of the Twitter bird sign will be sold on Ditchit, with 100% of proceeds going to the Center for American Entrepreneurship,” say the folks at DitchIt.