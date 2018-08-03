THEY. Opens Up About Going from Pop Songwriters to R&B Stardom

This week on Noisey Radio, LA R&B duo THEY. stops by to discuss how they took their career from writing for artists like Kelly Clarkson to seizing the spotlight for themselves. Then, LA’s own DeathbyRomy breaks down her new release, Monsters. Plus don’t miss a check-in with DMV rapper Q Da Fool.
Intro Mix
BBY GOYARD – “Scene”
Frais 006 – “Kickback (feat. RonSoCold)”
Tay Muletti & Nick Gee – “Money Right” *World Premiere*
THEY.
THEY. – “Back It Up”
THEY. – “Pops”
THEY. – “U-RITE”
THEY. – “Dante’s Creek”
DeathbyRomy
DeathbyRomy – “Deathwish”
DeathbyRomy – “Tiempo”
DeathbyRomy – “Average (feat. Cuban Doll)”
Q Da Fool
Q Da Fool – “Sewed Up”