This Legendary Rock Musician Has a Spider Named After Him, and I Can’t Believe I’m Just Finding Out

It’s been about 18 years, and I am just now finding out that Neil Young has a spider named after him. Seriously. It’s called the Myrmekiaphila neilyoungi, and it was identified as a new species in 2007/08.

According to a 2008 report from NBC News, the Neil Young spider was discovered by a team of scientists led by Jason Bond, a biologist at East Carolina University. It was Bond who conjured the moniker for the newfound arachnid. “There are rather strict rules about how you name new species,” Bond told NBC News.

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“As long as these rules are followed, you can give a new species just about any name you please,” Bond added.

He then offered some insight into why he picked Young to name the spider after. “With regards to Neil Young,” he said. I really enjoy his music and have had a great appreciation of him as an activist for peace and justice.”

If Neil gets a spider, we should name a new species of caterpillar after David Crosby

In other Neil Young news, the beloved singer has given fans an update on his forthcoming new album with his band, The Chrome Hearts. The record is titled Second Song and, in a post on his Archives website, the “Heart of Gold” songwriter shared that he has played the album for his label, Reprise Records.

“It was a celebration,” he said of the listening session. “I have been doing this for about 60 years and am so thankful to still be doing it in these days.” He added, “The album is quite special to all of us who made it together.”

Previously, in a separate Archives note, Young announced the Second Song tracklist. It was to feature five new songs and three more that were unreleased tracks from several decades back. However, as noted, this might have changed, as another comment indicated the album will have seven songs: “Five written recently in 2026 and 2 unheard ones from 1964.”

At this time, there is no word on when ‘Second Song’ will be released

“I can’t wait until you hear this album. Music is good for the soul, and this one is special,” Young wrote. “So love to you all. I hope you are well and happy. These days, we have a lot to worry about, but we still have much to celebrate. Families, love, life.”