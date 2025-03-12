This Nurse’s Oura Ring Told Her She Had Cancer

One nurse practitioner claimed she knew she was seriously ill because her Oura ring began showing signs that her body was unwell.

Nikki Gooding, a nurse practitioner from Virginia, posted a TikTok detailing her experience with the popular wearable technology.

Videos by VICE

“I knew that I had cancer before I was diagnosed because of my Oura ring,” she started her video.

Nurse Practitioner Knew She Had Cancer Because of Her Oura Ring Metrics

Gooding told her TikTok followers that she religiously wears her Oura ring.

At one point, “I came home from a trip, started having night sweats, was super fatigued,” she explained. “I knew something was wrong, but I couldn’t figure out exactly what it was.”

She went on to say that she originally ignored her symptoms—as most nurses do.

However, her Oura ring began to show “major signs” of something straining her body. Her readiness score was also super low, down into the 30s and 40s.

When these metrics did not seem to improve for days, she started to believe something was seriously wrong.

“One thing about the Oura ring is it tracks your basal body temp, and it uses that information to help track your cycles,” she explained to TikTok viewers. “But it’s nice because it can also give you a heads up of when you’re getting sick.”

Once Gooding began experiencing symptoms, her basal body temp spiked as high as 2.7 degrees above her baseline. She also noticed that her heart rate was elevated.

It turned out that she actually had lymphoma.

“If I didn’t have the Oura ring, I’m sure I would’ve figured it out eventually,” she said. “But having this information laid out in front of me definitely made me take it more seriously.

“If you’re a nurse, you know we’re not running to the doctor for any little thing,” she said. “If you needed a sign to get an Oura ring, this is it.”