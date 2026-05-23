This Puerto Rican Pop Star’s Concert Came To Screeching Halt After Someone Set off Tear Gas Near the Stage

Maybe the last thing you’d expect at a Ricky Martin concert is *checks notes* tear gas. That’s exactly what happened, however, at one of his recent shows, and the whole thing came to a screeching halt.

On Thursday (May 21), the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer was performing in Montenegro, as the first stop on his 2026 European tour. At some point during the show, someone set off tear gas near the stage. According to Music-News, Martin was rushed off stage but later returned to finish the set.

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Martin’s publicist, Róndine Alcalá, reportedly took to social media to issue a statement on what happened. “An individual discharged tear gas toward the stage, causing an abrupt interruption of the show as audience members moved away from the area and received assistance,” she explained.

“As a precautionary measure,” she continued, “Ricky Martin and his entire team immediately exited the stage while security personnel and local authorities worked to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those in attendance.”

Reportedly, no one was injured in the tear gas incident

Alcalá stated that Martin and his team were advised that he probably should not go back out on stage. However, he did not want to disappoint his fans, so he opted to resume the concert.

“Although members of the artist’s team advised against continuing the performance, once authorities confirmed that the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return, Ricky Martin made the decision to resume the concert in order to fulfill his commitment to fans,” she shared.

In a separate message, Alcalá clarified that Martin and his team were “safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro.”

Ricky Martin is continuing his tour with a concert in Moldova on June 12

Ricky Martin is not letting the tear gas incident slow him down. He has several more concerts lined up, all of which fans can find tickets for on his website. See below for a handful of his upcoming shows.