This Woman Has Only Eaten Fruit for 33 Years—But Why?

One Queensland woman has only eaten fruit for the past 33 years—and she says she’s the healthiest she’s ever been.

There are a ton of trendy diets out there, with some people recommending high-protein, meat-based meal plans and others swearing by the vegan lifestyle. But Anne Osbourne, a 58-year-old from Leicester, eats only fruit. That’s right—she’s a fruitarian.

“My interest in the diet started after I attended a talk in a small room above a bar back in the UK,” she told news.com.au.

“A local fruitarian named David Shelley was talking about the diet and seeing his energy, fitness, and vitality made me want to try it out myself,” Osbourne continued. “I could see that whatever David was doing was working really well for him.”

She explained to news.com.au that she had been pregnant at the time, which triggered a gradual transition from her standard diet to a vegan diet. Eventually, she was able to do just fruit.

“Over the next year, I gradually ate more fruit and less cooked vegan food until I was on a 100 percent raw fruit diet,” she said. “It has now been 33 years, and I haven’t looked back.”

While this seems to have worked for her, most experts do not advise eating only fruits, as it’s a diet high in sugar and low in nutrients. While fruit is a great addition to a well-balanced diet, it shouldn’t be your primary source of fuel.

“The fruitarian diet has a big risk of malnourishment,” registered dietitian Kate Patton, MEd, RD, CSSD, LD told Cleveland Clinic. “Because of this, the diet is not usually recommended by dietitians because it’s just not part of a balanced eating plan.”

However, Osbourne does attribute her great health to the all-fruit diet.

“Last time I had blood work done, everything was in normal range and the doctor said I had the best cholesterol levels he had ever seen in terms of HDL to LDL ratios,” she told news.com.au. “I have great energy, any injuries or wounds heal really quickly and I went through menopause with no negative symptoms. My hair and nails grow super quickly and my immune system is very effective. I’ve also never been anemic in blood tests.”

However, she did clarify that the diet isn’t for everyone—and it’s important to do your own research before embarking on the fruitarian lifestyle.