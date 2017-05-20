Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk Makes Rare Unmasked Appearance

Since their international rise more than two decades ago, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk have become increasingly anonymous in the public eye. Catching a glimpse of the two without their signature Daft Punk helmets is rare.

That’s why it feels extra special to see Thomas Bangalter make a public appearance in 2017.

Bangalter stepped out in support of his wife, French actress Élodie Bouchez, for the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Her film, Fleuve noir, is part of this year’s festival.

No word on if Bangalter plans on making more public appearances soon. Watch a clip of him at the festival below.