Tilray’s Fizzy Jane’s and Happy Flower Brands Thrive in Simplicity

While hard seltzers became a craze a few years ago, nowadays, THC seltzers are getting all the glory. From Cornbread to Vena, many new brands have won us over, but few THC seltzers have done what they promise: actually taste like seltzer. Tilray‘s Delta-9 THC seltzer brands, Fizzy Jane’s and Happy Flower, deliver on that.

In August, Tilray announced that Fizzy Jane’s and Happy Flower were adding 10mg THC seltzers to the mix. Fizzy Jane’s, which launched this spring, unveiled its Vanilla, Blood Orange, and Lemon Lime flavors, each containing only 15 calories and made with simple, recognizable ingredients: carbonated water, cane sugar, natural flavors, citric acid, and hemp extract. Meanwhile, Happy Flower, which entered the THC beverage market last year, released a “Super Bloom” collection featuring the brand’s signature flavors: Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Peach Bellini; they are 50 calories. I tried Fizzy Jane’s Blood Orange and Lemon Lime seltzers and Happy Flower’s Strawberry Daiquiri. Here’s why I became a fan.

SUBTLE YET SUBLIME

I was most intrigued by Happy Flower’s Strawberry Daiquiri seltzer, as it was the only cocktail-inspired flavor of the bunch. I was expecting a burst of strawberry that mimicked the fruity drink. However, the taste reminded me of Recess’ Strawberry Rose adaptogen-based sparkling water, albeit with a subtler berry note. There was no trace of THC in its aftertaste, which is often an issue when it comes to hemp-based drinks.

When I was in grad school, I loved LaCroix and would drink up to five cans a day, which got to the point where I’d worn myself out wanting to drink regular seltzer. But Fizzy Jane’s Lemon Lime brought me back. It was admittedly the flavor I was least looking forward to trying, mainly because it’s a standard flavor you rarely get to experience in a way that feels better than the 100 other times you’ve had it. But, it’s perhaps the best Lemon Lime seltzer I’ve had—THC-based or otherwise. The lime shines through, feeling more like a low-sugar version of Sprite or Mountain Dew.

Meanwhile, Fizzy Jane’s Blood Orange seltzer had to live up to high expectations, as my favorite THC seltzer flavor is Cann’s Blood Orange Cardamom. This Blood Orange beverage is slightly less carbonated than Cann, making it easier to digest and featuring a mellower taste. While it hasn’t dethroned Cann for me, I found myself getting seconds of this one more than the rest.

A BLISSFUL HIGH

Fizzy Jane’s and Happy Flower’s seltzers gave me a chill high that was perfect for lounging on the couch and watching TV. At 10mg, the high was right in the sweet spot, not too intense but still enough to make me fall asleep within the first couple of hours. It’s the only downside to Tilray’s new drinks: you wouldn’t be the life of the party; if anything, you might be leaving it early. But having the seltzers on a lazy Sunday afternoon, while sick with a cold, as a nearly five-hour YouTube video of a yule log soundtracked to every single Sufjan Stevens Christmas song was exactly what I needed.

Fizzy Jane’s 5mg packs retail for $15.99, while the 10mg packs are $17.99. Happy Flower sells its 5mg cans for $4.99 each, while the 10mg Super Bloom” version is $19.99 per case.

