Tinder and Grindr Went Down. Nature Briefly Healed.

This morning, Tinder and Grindr users were forced to wake up and smell the roses—or at least not immediately jump onto their dating apps.

Between 9 and 11 AM EST, Tinder and Grindr’s apps were down, causing many to spiral into a frenzy. According to Grindr, the culprit was an in-app ad that caused it to crash.

Tinder is down for iOS, but the browser version still works. I’m over here trying to hit it like the pioneers did. — Tracy Elle (@traceoddity) August 15, 2024

Both were only down for iOS. Android defenders, congrats—you finally won something. However, since you could only talk with other Android users, we’re not sure how big of a win that is.

Anyway, those two hours this morning might have been dry, but nature seemed to be at ease—if only for a brief moment.

The outage also prompted many to reconsider our reliance on technology for connection. How would we date without dating apps? It’s as simple—and as difficult—as walking up to an attractive stranger and sparking up a conversation. Just something to consider.

This little tech slip-up also made some people reflect on their sex lives—or lack thereof.

With grindr going down & tinder going down I couldn’t help but wonder….when was anyone going to go down on me pic.twitter.com/nky3rrp4pY — 💫 (@heyjaeee) August 15, 2024

There have also been more serious tech outages recently, including a massive failure that took down flights, banking, and healthcare systems in July and nearly 12 hours of downtime for AT&T’s network in February.

Thankfully, Tinder and Grindr users weren’t left to their own devices for too long.