Today’s moon phase is still the waxing gibbous moon. The moon currently has around 93% illumination from the sun, appearing “larger” and fuller in the sky by the day.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 2, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Taurus, an earth sign known for its groundedness, love of pleasure, and loyalty. The moon currently has around 92% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 2, the moon is 12.19 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Phase?

The waxing gibbous phase is the fourth moon phase of the lunar cycle. It occurs between the first quarter moon and the full moon, lasting for around seven days. During this phase, the moon becomes fuller and “larger” from our view, as the sun’s illumination of the moon increases by the day.

According to NASA, “Now, most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today’s waxing gibbous moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Taurus, a particularly stubborn yet dependable earth sign. When the moon enters Taurus, you might crave more security and stability.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Taurus, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

When you think of the moon, you likely think of its various phases, from the new moon to the full moon. Each one represents a different theme, from newness and hope to celebration and release. In fact, many ancient cultures and spiritual practices worship the moon as a powerful force of nature, one that symbolizes life’s natural cycles.

The waxing gibbous moon, as the last phase before the full moon, represents one final push toward your goals. It symbolizes perseverance, adaptability, and flexibility, as you might find yourself needing to shift courses or change tracks before the full moon.