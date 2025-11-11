Happy Tuesday!

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous with 56% illumination from the sun. If you happen to see the moon tonight, it will likely appear a bit larger than a “half” moon.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 11, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Leo, a fire sign known for its passion and zest. The moon is currently around 56% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 11, the moon is 21.6 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon is a seven-day phase during which the moon slowly loses illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

This phase occurs just after the full moon and just before the last quarter moon, when the illumination drops from around 100% to around 50%.

Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the fire sign of Leo, a particularly confident and warm-hearted sign. When the moon enters Leo, you might find yourself craving the limelight, yet somehow shying away from judgment.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Leo, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

As you likely know by now, the moon is a powerful symbol across various cultures and spiritual practices. In fact, some people view the moon as a deity, honoring each phase as a representation of life’s natural cycles. For example, the new moon symbolizes fresh starts and new beginnings, while the full moon represents abundance and celebration.

The waning gibbous moon in particular symbolizes reflection, introspection, and release. For example, if you’ve been pushing toward a goal yet not seeing much progress, you might need to release insecurities, roadblocks, or anything preventing you from reaching success. This is an excellent time to dig deeper into your subconscious, identifying anything that might be holding you back.