Happy Tuesday—and happy last day before the full moon!

Today, the waxing gibbous phase will officially come to a close as we move into the full moon tomorrow. Right now, the moon is nearing its peak, at about 99% illumination from the sun. If you notice it in the sky tonight, it will likely appear full.

Many people consider the day before and after the full moon to also be part of the full moon phase. However, technically speaking, until the moon reaches 100% illumination, it’s still considered the waxing gibbous.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 4, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Aries. However, it will be moving into Taurus later today, shifting from a fiery energy to a more grounded energy. The moon is currently around 99% illuminated by the sun and just under 14 days old. Right now, we’re about halfway through the lunar cycle.

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It occurs just before the full moon, as the moon gains more and more illumination from the sun (from 51% to nearly 100%).

According to NASA, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.” This phase typically lasts for around seven days.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries

Today’s waxing gibbous moon starts in the fire sign of Aries and ends in the earth sign of Taurus.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon is in Aries, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

As the moon shifts into Taurus later in the day, you might notice a desire for stability and security. However, it’s important to embrace any changes in your life, even if they feel unsettling.

As AstroSeek advises, during the moon in Taurus, “The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

Many people view the moon as a deity and a symbol of life’s cycles and femininity. Each moon phase holds its own meanings as well, with the waxing gibbous representing action and commitment.

As the moon grows larger and brighter from our view here on Earth, it symbolizes our potential and need to continue pushing toward our dreams. Now is not the time to surrender—you can do that during the full moon tomorrow. Think of today as your last chance to make necessary changes or take proper steps toward your manifestations.