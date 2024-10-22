Toddler Accidentally Shoots and Kills Infant After Finding Loaded Gun

An infant is dead after a tragic incident. During a Monday press conference, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus revealed that a baby, who was 11 months old, was killed when a toddler got ahold of a loaded gun.

“What we have here today is a terrible, terrible tragedy,” McManus said. “We had three young children in the back of a vehicle, ages 3, 2, and 11 months.”

“In the very, very rear of the vehicle there was a loaded weapon,” he continued. “One of the two older children got ahold of that weapon, pulled the trigger, and accidentally shot [the youngest child]. That young child is deceased right now.”

An adult woman was with the three children, McManus said. The police chief noted that the car was parked during the shooting.

Shooting Victim Identified as Khamari Lang

The day after the tragedy, San Antonio’s local NBC station reported that the Bexar County Medical Examiner had identified the deceased child as a boy named Khamari Lang.

Afterwards, Sgt. Washington Moscoso told the local CBS station that incidents such as these are “100 percent preventable.”

In December 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that unintentional injury is the fourth leading cause of death among infants, with firearms being a leading injury method.

In the wake of the shooting, Lang’s aunt, Sheena-Marie Hutton, started a GoFundMe for the family, who recently moved to San Antonio.

“As his aunt, I am supporting my brother and his family in raising funds for funeral and related expenses during this incredibly difficult time,” Hutton wrote. “Khamari was just 11 months old, the youngest of six siblings. He brought immense joy to our lives and was in the process of learning to walk. His loving spirit will be deeply missed.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $560 of its $5,000 goal.

Any potential charges related to the incident have yet to be announced.