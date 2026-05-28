Tom Morello’s 2026 ‘Power to the People’ Fest Brings Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and More to the East Coast This Fall

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has just announced a new music festival. This fall, the renowned political activist is bringing the “Power To The People” festival to the East Coast. Along with Morello, several big-name acts will be in attendance, including the Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen.

The one-day festival will be “a celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action.” It will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

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In addition to the aforementioned artists, the fest will feature Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Serj Tankian, and Cypress Hill. Additional performers include Killer Mike, grandson, The Neighborhood Kids, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, The Linda Lindas, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

There will also be a performance by Jack Black featuring Roman Morello, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma, and Hugo Weiss. Legendary artist Shepard Fairey will perform a DJ set, as well, and politically conscious artwork will be featured.

Notably, the “Power To The People” festival was curated by Morello. It will bring “together artists, fans, activists, organizations, and community leaders for an unforgettable day celebrating the power of music and collective action to inspire change.”

In a statement, Morellow said, “The Power To The People festival is about freedom, justice, equality, and rock and roll. It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community, and action. We’re honored to bring this incredible lineup to the DC area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity, and hope.”

Per the festival’s official webpage: “In addition to performances across two stages, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with nonprofit organizations, advocacy groups, artists, and community partners in the festival’s Freedom Village — an immersive space highlighting opportunities for civic engagement, grassroots organizing, education, mutual aid, and social impact initiatives.”

“A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales plus 100% of the net proceeds from VIP tickets will be donated to VoteRiders – a pro-democracy, pro-voter organization working to restore and strengthen democracy by eliminating confusing and restrictive ID-related barriers to the ballot box – and HeadCount who will also be on site to help fans register to vote and learn more about how to participate in upcoming elections.”

Pre-sale tickets for “Power to the People” fest are available starting Friday, May 29, at 10 AM ET. General on-sale happening Saturday, May 30, at 10 AM ET. For more information, visit the Power To The People Festival official website.