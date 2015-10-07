Tomato Vine Vinegar Recipe

Serves: a lot

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients



mason jar (preferably large in size)

mortar and pestle

distilled white vinegar

fresh tomato vines, preferably from your garden

Directions

Gather a combination of tomato vines and the little green tops attached to each tomato. There is so much flavor in these little guys, so the more tops, the better. Pound the vines and the tops aggressively in a mortar and pestle. Fill the jar with white distilled vinegar. The container should fit the vines and stems snugly.

