VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Tomato Vine Vinegar Recipe

By

Share:

Serves: a lot
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

mason jar (preferably large in size)
mortar and pestle
distilled white vinegar
fresh tomato vines, preferably from your garden

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. Gather a combination of tomato vines and the little green tops attached to each tomato. There is so much flavor in these little guys, so the more tops, the better.
  2. Pound the vines and the tops aggressively in a mortar and pestle. Fill the jar with white distilled vinegar. The container should fit the vines and stems snugly.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE